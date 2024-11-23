Letters to the editor

How about a two-country division?

I am no expert and what I really care about in this conflict is the horrible suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian children. It seems to me that the only way for these children to be safe is the two-country division.

I also think the powerful countries in the region must step in to make this a reality, including financial aid to build up a functioning country for the Palestinians. By functioning, I mean their own government, not as a colony of another country and absolutely not as a terrorist base proxy of Iran.

My question for those of you who know the people: Are the people of Gaza particularly attached to the Gaza strip? Would they accept a trade with Israel for equal land in the West Bank? It seems to me it would be easier for both Israelis and Palestinians to have geographically united countries. Do you think both Israel and Egypt would be happy with this solution?

Helen Wootton

Moscow

Attention, Pullman homeowners

Last March, I wrote a letter about the proposed short-term rental policy being written in Pullman, objecting that it would be effective in all residential areas including single-family residences in R1 neighborhoods.

I sent the same objections to the Pullman Planning Commission. Someone must have read it there, but their response was to completely eliminate R1 zone designations from Pullman Code, which they will now recommend for approval, plus other code changes, including the awful short-term rental policy, to the Pullman City Council following the Pullman Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

R1 will now become “Minimal Density” which will also include duplexes and 4-unit townhomes. Single family neighborhoods in R1 designated zones will be eliminated. Your neighbor will now be able to sell his or her home to a person who can put a 4-unit townhome on that property. Those townhomes can then be rented for up to 30 days to up to 10 people, and then re-rented for another 30 days to another 10 people. One can only imagine the noise, traffic and parking, behavior issues and party garbage that nearby residents will have to tolerate.

For those who bought single-family homes and are enjoying their neighbors and relatively peaceful life here in Pullman, that is about to change unless we speak up to Pullman City Council members and Mayor Francis Benjamin. Contact Ariel Medeiros (ariel.medeiros@pullman-wa.gov) at the Pullman Planning Commission for the proposed code changes, and at-large Pullman City Council member Eric Fejeran (eric.fejeran@pullman-wa.gov) to voice your concerns. This is being done quietly without the approval of the Pullman single-family homeowners.

John Thielbahr

Pullman