Letters to the editor

The new administration

Donald Trump and Elon Musk, not the GOP, own the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and six members of the Supreme Court. And Musk will retire a few with huge payoffs during their term. All perfectly legal now, turns out it always was.

President-elect Trump has nothing to complain about now. He won the popular vote by 4 million. No whining from the losers please. No tedious retrospect. No Kamala Harris should have gotten in sooner. No she should have done this or that. No she should have courted this demographic or that, blah, blah, blah. There was nothing the Democrats could have done. Trump had a lock on this election for two years and no one knew it — not even Trump.

This election, for the moment, is a relief for me. I’m on a strict news diet until January when I hope to learn if President Trump will follow through with these promises and plans; be a dictator. Have a purge. Stock his cabinet with criminals. Free 1,028 convicted insurrectionists. Start deporting millions of people. Let JFK Jr. go nuts on medicine. Let Musk run our economy. Drill and frack in National Parks. Shoot protesters. Use the military for law enforcement. Imprison opponents. Tariff everything. Give corporations more tax breaks. Redo health care. Build a wall. Or maybe it was all just more talk. Until then I’m going to have a great holiday season and be nice to everybody.

Richard Strongoni

Moscow

Sorry to girls and women

I couldn’t sleep last night. Sometimes I get insomnia, and I begin to think, and that makes my wakefulness worse. Last night, as I lay in the dark, I began to assess my feelings about Nov 5. I recognized a feeling of remorse, and an apology formed in my mind. I wanted to apologize to young girls and women. Here I am, a woman who has worked all her adult and now older years for women’s equality, only to wake up daily and realize just how precarious it is to be young and female. I feel I have failed.

There is an opinion piece in the New York Times written by a 16-year-old. She describes how she and her girlfriends were all teary-eyed after the election, and the boys in her school were playing Minecraft.

This feeling of mine is not new. I remember as a pre-teen, marching against the war in Vietnam. Then again when the U.S. invaded Iraq. Each time I recognized my country was going astray and the consequences would be borne by its people. By me and my generation. By the world that we all share.

Giving the control of the might of the U.S. to a self-described despot and his powerful cronies as more than half of the voters did, was not my fault. I need not apologize. But the emotion of sadness for the youth, for those who will be most impacted by what is to come, is real. Gov. Tim Walz said it, we can sleep when we’re dead.

Zena Hartung

Moscow

Chuckles with Chuck

Reading Chuck Pezeshki’s letter (Daily News, Nov. 16-17) criticizing me and four other Daily News columnists of calling readers names, I chuckled at Pezeshki’s labeling us “as big a group of know-nothings that has ever written.”

No. I’m not criticizing Chuck. Just enjoying the humor.

However, his letter merits some corrections.

I don’t write for $25 per column. I don’t know about Brock, Urie, Gier or McGhee (who recently announced that he is quitting), but I write for the sheer enjoyment and as a public service.

The column that Chuck criticized was “Democracy dies when the minority rules” (Nov. 6). He apparently misread the column. I never predicted that Trump would win in the Electoral College, but not in the popular vote. Neither did I predict who would win.

I did believe (but did not say) that the predicted razor-thin margins that were being reported made it likely that the election would be decided in the Electoral College.

Yes, Trump trounced Kamala Harris.

We all should quit paying attention to political polls.

Terence L. Day

Moscow

Trump’s tentative appointments

I voted for Trump. I swore earlier that I wouldn’t do that, but I did. As a practicing Catholic, I took the advice of a certain archbishop, who implored the Catholic faithful, in the interests of national survival, to vote for Trump. So I did. If it doesn’t work out, this hierarch is to blame. (Just kidding.)