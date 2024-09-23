Letters to the Editor

Red trifecta

It’s all been said before, but it makes no difference how loudly we yell, gnash our teeth, or tear out our hair over Donald Trump’s dangerous, inhumane and draconian policies. Members of the red trifecta refuse to govern for the common good. How nightmarish does it have to become before they wake up? Populating mass deportation camps?

Really.

The polls were wrong. They were an extraordinary waste of time and energy. I suspect that a huge portion of voters who told pollsters that they would never again vote for Trump either stayed home or were overcome by allegiance to party upon entering the voting booth. Now, when they realize that Trump actually means to rip families apart through mass deportation, abandon NATO and roll back EPA safeguards, I suspect we will see a tsunami of buyer’s remorse from intelligent folks who should have “voted better.” (Including Nikki Haley, who gave us false hope, then kissed the ring, only to be vengefully barred from the glorious circle of Trump 2.0.)

An NPR interview revealed buyer’s remorse in a woman who, once again, had voted for Trump. Why then, was she stunned when he appointed a border czar to oversee mass deportation camps? All she could say was, “Really?”

Really.