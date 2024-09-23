Letters to the Editor

A shift in Latah County

I’ve lived in Moscow for 23 years and can’t recall seeing anything quite like this. Perhaps some old-timers remember a similar turnout, but it’s been a while. Back in 2002, during the so-called “topless carwash” incident, this town leaned more conservative (before the Moscow Civic Association reign of terror), but the recent election results take it to another level.

Latah County saw a clean conservative sweep: President Trump took 52%, Rep. Russ Fulcher got the same. County Commissioners Tony Johnson and Jason Stooks won with 57% and 52%, respectively, while Sheriff Richie Skiles secured 58%. State Reps. Brandon Mitchell and Lori McCann won with 53% and 60%. Though Dan Foreman only pulled 48% in Latah County itself, he clinched 53% in Legislative District 6 overall. Local voters also showed where they stand on state issues, approving citizen-only voting by 58% and rejecting ranked-choice voting by 56%.

My father was a registered Democrat all his life. Before he passed, he told me he hadn’t left the Democratic Party — it had left him. I wonder how many long-time Democrats here in Latah County feel the same. Their party now pushes positions like sterilizing kids, abortion up to the ninth month, defunding the police, open borders, gender identity in schools, COVID-19 mandates, opposition to free speech, critical race theory, equity over equality, racial and social justice, and student loan forgiveness. With these results, maybe more Latah County Democrats see their party’s shift and decide it’s time to step away — just as my father did.

Dale Courtney

Moscow

‘Illegal immigrantion’ is just supply and demand

Come with me to Boise and I’ll take you on a tour of housing developments where the vast majority of the workers are “illegals.” Why are they here? Strange but a lot of us born in the U.S. won’t go up on a roof for minimum wage. I won’t do it, for instance, and neither will you.

They are technically illegal, noncitizens, waiting to get citizenship but some snuck in because there is work. The use of “illegals” for housing is just the story in Idaho. Go to Florida and elsewhere, they are used in tourism; in Arizona, Washington and California they are used in agriculture. “They” are embedded in our economy. They have become us. Start thinking of immigrants as us, not as “criminals.”

Percentagewise, they are no more likely to be criminal than anyone else. Our “illegal immigrantion” problem is because of supply and demand. It is caused by American businesses, some which need or want cheap labor, and it is not something that can just be turned off. Trump will do nothing about this “problem” because there is nothing he can do about it. He himself exploits the labor of immigrants.

Joe Campbell

Moscow

Wait — who’s trying to censor books?

In Dale Courtney’s opinion piece published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Nov. 5, he focuses on his views concerning Democrats pushing an agenda to limit and control free speech. In his opinion “True free speech includes the right to access information, weigh facts, and make our own judgments.” He also rails against government overreach which “encroaches on parents’ role to guide their children’s exposure to ideas.”

In light of his stated opinions, I would be very interested to read how they relate to the topics of censorship of books and the restriction of access to material in school and public libraries. Far from being pushed by Democrats, this attack on “our right to access information, weigh facts and make our own judgments” and “guide our own children’s exposure to ideas” is being led by Republicans through book challenges and library bills.

Mr. Courtney, I await your response.

Beverley Wolff

Pullman

Thanks to candidates for their efforts

I want to express my deepest gratitude to Kathy Dawes, Julia Parker and Trish Carter-Goodheart for all the energy they put into their legislative campaigns and their determination and graciousness in the face of political attack ads, misinformation campaigns disguised as “polling” and even racist outbursts from other candidates. Running for office should not require anyone to put up with that kind of abuse. Idaho, if we want strong leadership and a functional legislature, we need to treat the people willing to put themselves forward to do that work for our state with respect.

Krista Kramer

Moscow

Disputes claims from Courtney, Anderson

Dale Courtney has presented a fallacious argument suggesting that Democrats are suppressing free speech. This is despite the fact that several of his examples occurred during the Trump administration, and in fact the speech itself was not censored.

It is not censorship to present contradictory arguments to conspiracy theories that are not backed by proof. For example, ivermectin was indeed designed to treat a parasite in horses, and has still, despite many studies, not been proven to work better than a placebo against serious illness in COVID-19. It was in fact the government’s responsibility to warn citizens of the risks of using a drug not for its intended purpose, and if people had started having serious side effects from it, then I’m sure Dale would have found a reason to criticize the government for not doing so.

Similarly, Scotty Anderson seems to think that just because Trump was reelected that the Democratic-attributed statements he presents in his column are all magically now untrue. There is in fact documentary evidence of many of the items mentioned (for example the “many fine people on both sides” statement after the neo-Nazi rally and Trump’s calls to jail his political opponents). As to many of the others, they are being presented without context and in such a way as to make them seem unreasonable (Project 2025 is in fact staffed by people associated with Trump and therefore it is reasonable to question whether Trump holds the same goals).