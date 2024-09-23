Letters to the Editor

In my opinion, what President Trump did in his first term was good for the country in spite of all the swamp and media opposition. Let Day and Urie tell us what they would like to see President Trump do for the benefit of the country without using exaggerated epithets such as calling him Hitler and his supporters neo-Nazis. That does nothing positive to foster unity and it badly reflects on the writers. I do not consider it journalism and it is the reason that the majority of citizens do not trust the MSM. Their continual criticism and negative spin on almost everything President Trump did or said only made them appear even less trustworthy. Never did either Day or Urie put forward similar criticism of Biden and his programs. How about a little “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”?

Above all else, encourage prayer for President Trump in his selection of people to fill positions and the programs he proposes that they may be for the good of the country.

Larry Kirkland

Moscow