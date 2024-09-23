Letters to the editor

Rebuilding trust

Dale Courtney touts Trump’s diverse coalition and proposes uniting Americans for a fresh start (Trump’s victory: A rejection of elites and woke agendas, Nov. 19). Count me in if it includes non-Christians, the LGBTQ community, POC, immigrants, women and liberals.

Call me skeptical, but Dale’s criticism of “divisive social agendas” cuts both ways. He denigrates Democrats as woke social elitists, out of touch with “everyday Americans.” He seeks to restore “individual freedom” and America’s founding values (which tellingly included Christian proselytizing, patriarchal dominance and harsh treatment of uppity women, disobedient children and omnipresent “others”). Trump’s disdain for rules holds primordial allure. Dale — a former submariner — knows they matter. Without orderly structure, communication falters, tempers flare, jobs go undone and environments deteriorate. It happens in cities and countries when individualism overpowers collective well-being. Security and quality of life will be diminished after Trump takes over. Given his Cabinet picks and masterplan, expect a more polluted, overheated planet, conflict over resources, unreliable food safety, mass climate migration, more dangerous pregnancies and emerging illnesses.

Dale dresses down “institutional elites” (“self-appointed gatekeepers”) over what’s socially acceptable, but civility has a place in civilized societies. He praises alternative media as champions for “independent journalism” and “honest perspectives.” Advancing MAGA conspiracies reflects neither. Having been a military instructor, Dale knows successful leaders rely on facts. Let’s start with rebuilding local trust, as Dale suggests. Celebrate diverse ideas, faiths, backgrounds, family structures, economic circumstances and aptitudes. Let’s stop trying to dominate each other, and pull together again.

Nancy Chaney

Moscow

Gratefulness this Thanksgiving

This is the time of year that I reflect on my ancestors because of how their lives touched me personally. My maternal great-grandfather was a plumber when the Great Depression hit. He would say, “Times are hard. Pay me what you can, when you can, Joe.” Due to a sense of commitment to his community, putting others first, he went bankrupt. He and his wife lost everything and went to live with their son, who soon enough went off to World War II.

My great uncle was known for his kindness and generosity and spent much of his pay giving chocolate to any children he encountered. My paternal grandfather was 40 years old when that war broke out. Somehow, he was able to talk his way into a reenlistment, despite his dedication to his wife and sons. After his return, he joined multiple service clubs to continue to give back. His heart was so big and full of thankfulness.

His eldest son, my father, enlisted to fight in Korea. My father told me that he knew of the suffering and death of Korean families as the communists swarmed down to consume them, so he was willing to sacrifice his own life for them so that they could be free.

The thing my ancestors had in common on both sides was their strength of character and core values. They lived with honesty, integrity, kindness, generosity, service and sacrifice. Many would have also considered themselves Republicans (after much morphing of the party).

Now my elders are all gone, but I am grateful for their passing because I know they would be absolutely horrified to see the kind of GOP that exists today. It is now a power hungry, cheating, lying, stealing group of people that think human rights need a rollback, science is a hoax, truth can be made up and high-quality public education should be diminished. I am thankful that my ancestors are not here to see the Neo Republican Party and their utter lack of core values. These people prefer to force their beliefs on others by stealthy political means. They even have a heartless, lying bully as their leader! The right wing especially lacks humility and compassion, something Jesus Christ himself would abhor.

Lisa A. Cochran

Moscow

Patel pick a dangerous one

The U.S. Senate’s advise and consent role is a vitally important part of the founders’ co-equal branches model of government. We understand our Idaho Senators want to allow President-elect Trump broad discretion in choosing his cabinet appointments, but the choice of anti-government ideologue Kash Patel to as director of the FBI is so wildly ill-advised that they should place the interests of our nation and the integrity and functionality of our national government and our law enforcement capability above the whims of a duly-elected but at times unstable and impulsive chief executive.

The choice of Patel seems part of a larger plan to sabotage and dismantle various federal agencies and either devolve their authority to individual states, or — equally likely — simply leave a vacuum of unmet needs and unchecked risks to our national security. Unclear why this administration would want to destroy important parts of our federal government — maybe to enable further unchecked breaking of laws by them and their cronies? If so, that is corruption of a sort and at a magnitude that it puts at serious risk both our national security and the integrity of our society as the nation of laws intended by our founders and the U.S. Constitution.

Chris Norden

Moscow

Fun with English

