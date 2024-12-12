Letters to the editor

As most know, almost any lyrics or music he pointed out can be recovered by simple requests to internet connections like Google, eBay, etc. TV shows like Lawrence Welk are rich with quality songs of the past from Steven Foster through Garth Brooks. Some of us old amateur singers try to bring some of it live to the younger folks through venues like open mics and free appearances. Following Dick’s lead, maybe others might share their personal past with articles incorporating their own set of songs that “take you back.”

Lee Hadwiger

Pullman