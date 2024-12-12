Sections
OpinionDecember 12, 2024

Letters to the editor

Memories tied to music

Dick Riggs’ article in the Golden Times on “Songs that take you back” (Dec. 7) was delightful to read, for me since his life span was the same as mine. Although high-tech performances with major amplification and dazzling lights captivate modern audiences, Dick points out the wealth of popular music that many of the newer generations probably haven’t even heard.

As most know, almost any lyrics or music he pointed out can be recovered by simple requests to internet connections like Google, eBay, etc. TV shows like Lawrence Welk are rich with quality songs of the past from Steven Foster through Garth Brooks. Some of us old amateur singers try to bring some of it live to the younger folks through venues like open mics and free appearances. Following Dick’s lead, maybe others might share their personal past with articles incorporating their own set of songs that “take you back.”

Lee Hadwiger

Pullman

