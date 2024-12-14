Sections
OpinionDecember 14, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Voter apathy appalling

Bill Brock’s Thursday column about “low information” voters’ inclinations to zero in on hot-button issues, like the rights of transgender people, is on the money.

Unfortunately, these are the issues that many Republicans focus on in the days and months (years?) before elections in order to work folks up into a lather and inspire them to vote their prejudices rather than their own best interests and those of the wider community.

It also seems to me that not enough attention has been paid to the general political apathy of most voters. While the post-election de-brief has been exhaustive and exhausting, little has been said about the fact that FEWER THAN HALF of eligible voters bothered to exercise their right to choose their government. This is appalling.

Too many elections are decided on the basis minority participation and the result is disillusionment with the government we get. It is, indeed, a luxury to be able to engage with current events, but it is our right and our duty to pay attention to the wider world that has an impact on our daily lives.

Political disconnect is not only the result of the divide between low- and high-information voters but between those who cast their votes and those who do nothing.

Meg Kelley

Pullman

