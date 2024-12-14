Letters to the Editor

Voter apathy appalling

Bill Brock’s Thursday column about “low information” voters’ inclinations to zero in on hot-button issues, like the rights of transgender people, is on the money.

Unfortunately, these are the issues that many Republicans focus on in the days and months (years?) before elections in order to work folks up into a lather and inspire them to vote their prejudices rather than their own best interests and those of the wider community.

It also seems to me that not enough attention has been paid to the general political apathy of most voters. While the post-election de-brief has been exhaustive and exhausting, little has been said about the fact that FEWER THAN HALF of eligible voters bothered to exercise their right to choose their government. This is appalling.