Letters to the Editor

Put aside conspiracy theories

On June 8, 2022, Timothy Moore wrote a letter to the editor pointing out Catholic monk Alexis Bugnolo’s belief that multiple mRNA vaccines exhaust the immune system and would cause more than 2 billion deaths around the globe in “two or three, maybe five years.” Instead of responding with facts and pointing out the unreliability of the source, I waited for the predicted apocalypse.

The end of 2024 marks the fourth anniversary of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine’s release, and we are 2 billion deaths short of the prediction. However, solid evidence attributes over a million people in the U.S. lost their lives to COVID-19 and vaccines are estimated to have saved over 2 million lives while preventing many more hospitalizations and potentially mitigating the effects of long COVID.

We should set aside nonsensical conspiracy theories based on nonexpert opinion and deal with the real problems that are looming over the horizon, like the avian flu. Whereas COVID-19 mortality rates were a bit less than 1%, in larger outbreaks, bird flu killed 50% of those infected. Unlike COVID-19, which disproportionately kills the elderly, the mortality rate of bird flu seems to be higher in children and young adults.