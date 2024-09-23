Letters to the Editor

A siren call, I fear

’Twill be answered from here

By the Presence

From the Silver and Gold sideline

Our former Presence

Their new Present

Their Christmas cheer

Their winning hand

For the next several years

Trading Silver and Gold

For silver and cherry

And something so merry

As a pot of that stuff

From the end of the rainbow

The Hajj has begun

For it’s not just one

Who’s en route

In just one day

Eight others were out

And no triage can slow

The inexorable flow

As we watch our pigskin hopes go

South

Into the mouth

Of the Chihuahuan Desert

Greg Cain

Moscow

Donate blood: an easy way to volunteer

The easiest and quickest way to really give of your time and resources is to donate blood to the American Red Cross. The average amount of time to complete a blood donation is 6 to 8 minutes. Young and old, all cross sections of our communities participate with this worthwhile program.

To meet your goal of donating blood in 2025, sign up for the Jan. 2, 2025, Red Cross Blood Drive at my church, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, Second and Van Buren streets in Moscow.

Donating my blood has been a noteworthy part of my full adult life. I have the universal blood type, O negative. But everyone has blood that can save a vehicular victim’s life, a new mom as she is in her ob surgery, or friends having organ transplants. I just earned my 16-gallon pin! And, I am only 5 foot tall.

Please, go and sign up at the website for the American Red Cross blood drives, to register for my Jan. 2 event!

Pamela Arborgreen

Pullman

King of incompetence

I will never stop pointing out Trump’s deep incompetence and his demand of loyalty over the Constitution, aka nationalism — patriotism be damned, dammit!

According to the Tennessee Holler and many others, Texas Rep., supposedly educated, Troy Nehls said — “If Trump says jump 3 feet and scratch your head. That’s it.” Nehl’s statement “represents” the epitome of incompetence.

Trump Christians, your king of incompetence said, “Jesus rose in three days, I would have done it faster.” This is a president selling Bibles, his name before God, for crying out loud! Plus, golden tennis shoes and 10k watches! Oh, my Christian friends, what hast thou rot?

In review — he named a grossly inexperienced, womanizing alcoholic for defense secretary; a Russian and Syrian asset with serious national security issues as “intelligence” director; plus disgustingly underqualifed acolytes Kash Patel and RFK Jr., each having absolutely zero experience for critically important positions as FBI and HHS secretaries. Oh, my duped Always Trumpers, what have you brought?

Jim Roach

Moscow

Did Electoral College suppress voter turnout

President-elect Donald Trump is claiming a special mandate by winning the popular vote, though only by a little over 2 million (1.5%; and getting below 50% of total popular vote) compared to President Joe Biden’s winning margin of about 7 million (4%; 51%) over Trump in 2020.

If the Electoral College had already been scrapped, would the popular vote have been significantly changed by the candidates campaigning in all states, not just battleground ones?

Why did Washington state have its lowest turnout in 28 years? Why was California’s historically low (California’s voter turnout sank in 2024, Public Policy Institute of California, Nov. 18)? With the Electoral College in force, did Democrats who vote only in presidential elections, historically more numerous than their Republican counterparts, stay home in reliably blue Washington — and other such states like California? Notably, California supplied most of Hillary Clinton’s almost 3 million popular vote margin over Trump in 2016.

Constitutional amendment is one avenue to scrapping the Electoral College but isn’t the only one. Some states have already passed legislation triggering all of their presidential electoral votes going to the national popular vote winner once enough states totaling at least 270 electoral votes passes this legislation. States not yet on board totaling at least 61 more electoral votes are needed. Washington and California have already passed this. States considered most likely to join anew are Virginia, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina (Map shows where effort to replace Electoral College stands, CBS News, Oct. 2).

Norm Luther

Spokane