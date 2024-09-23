Sections
OpinionDecember 21, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Seeking a refreshing dose of truth

William Brock and Nick Gier (His View, Dec. 12) were following the mainstream media (MSM) example of presenting personal opinions as facts and slanted data. Brock calls the majority of voters who elected Trump “low-information voters.” Obviously, this was his opinion and was not supported with facts. Similarly, Gier was claiming that the Biden administration was “gifting a ‘glorious economy’ to Trump.” Ask the average person on the street and I suspect Gier would find that “it is the economy, stupid.”

Selective and or bias data can be used to support almost any view. However, if honesty means anything, such views need to be clarified as opinion or based on specific data. That is one of the purposes of the “His View” columns. However, in a time when the MSM has become a propaganda source and a censor of the truth, it is critical that each of us seek the truth to counter this pernicious propaganda of the MSM and the Biden administration, which have been working together over the last four years to push the country, in my opinion, in a very harmful direction. I believe the recent vote confirmed that the majority of voting citizens also believed this.

Based on past columns, neither Brock nor Gier believe in God. God is the source of all truth and our current problems are caused and aggravated by more people rejecting God’s truth. This makes it all the more important that writers substantiate their views with facts or tell us that what they are presenting is opinion or speculation. Their columns are no benefit to readers if they are merely echoing the MSM lies, deception and propaganda. I believe most people are now seeking a refreshing dose of truth about controversial issues from the media, including from the local media.

Larry Kirkland

Moscow

