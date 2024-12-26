Letters to the editor

2. On Jan. 6, 2021, violent thugs mobilized by Trump and his allies invaded the Capitol and tried to stop certification of the Electoral Votes and award the presidency to Trump. All credible evidence shows that Trump lost. They also assaulted many police officers. Therefore, Republicans have problems with the rule of law and with using political violence.

3. Republicans have repeatedly tried to repeal Obamacare and replace it with nothing. Result: Millions of Americans would lose access to health care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Republicans discouraged use of vaccines and other steps to contain the pandemic. Result: Thousands of people died when more sensible leadership would have saved many lives. COVID-19 death rates were higher among Republicans and Republican-controlled states. After almost every mass shooting in America, Republican politicians jump before microphones to oppose doing anything about guns. Therefore, Republicans have a problem with death.

These arguments don’t prove these conclusions. Neither does Scotty’s “evidence” prove his conclusions.

David Nice

Pullman