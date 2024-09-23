Letters to the editor

Trump’s ‘illusion of competency’

As Democracy’s Death Day and the Coronation of King Donald — so titled by Supreme Court sucklicants — approaches, KD sought to shut down the government before ascending the throne. Miraculously, 170 Republicans sprouted backbones for a minute, and kept the gov’t functioning. However, the king continues his wet dream to render the Constitution impotent under Project 2025.

According to HuffPost, authoritarianism expert, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and scholar — conspicuously absent in Trumplandia — Ruth Ben-Ghiat writes of Trump’s “illusion of competency.” Ben-Ghiat says authoritarians like Trump lead people into believing they “would like to be relieved of the burden of choice.” Why one asks? Ben-Ghiat says, “They think he’s competent, one of the biggest scams of all.” RB-G wrote, “This is reassuring to some people,” aka — congressional Republicans who lobotomized themselves — “It is very sad because, throughout history, people have all eventually discovered that this has brought disaster. The illusion of competency is very important to Trump ...”

Our national shame is the government will shut down this March because a billionaire controls his puppet. Which billionaire you ask, o’er the incoming boys club of billionaires and four grossly unqualified nominees.

Always Trumpers — you know the answer — a man who doesn’t care about Americans — none other than Satan’s billionaire, whose head is growing on KD’s shoulder, the immigrant, a man devoid of morality. This migrant is among people whom Trump dictates as “poisoning the blood of America,” whose lone, selfish interest is his taxes should be paid by someone else — VOILA! The other president — Elon Musk.

Jim Roach

Moscow

Incendiary piece shouldn’t have been printed

The Daily News should not have published Scotty Anderson’s column, “The Left Solves its Problems with Murder.” (Dec. 21) The incendiary piece violates all notions of civil discourse, demonizes the half of Americans who identify as Democrats, and presents false information. What we need is mutual respect and understanding, not this.

Contrary to Anderson’s contention, a vast majority of Democrats do not condone murder. The White House condemned the “horrific” killing of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson. Anderson alludes to Taylor Lorenz’s unfortunate welcoming of Thompson’s murder as sparking a conversation about the problems of American health care. While we do need such a discussion, Lorenz does not reflect a common Democratic view.

Anderson refers to a recent survey by Emerson College finding that 41% of adults under 30 condone Thompson’s murder. Those respondents included Republicans, Independents and Democrats, so, while the result is shocking, it’s not partisan.