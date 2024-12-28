Letters to the editor

God the only source of hope

I agree with Ryan Urie (His View, Dec. 21) that we all need hope.

However, Ryan provides his own definition of hope which I doubt many others would believe in or seek to follow. Hope that has no factual object or source is really not hope. It will fail in a critical moment. The only certain source of hope is the God of Hope, the Creator of this amazing universe and the giver of life and eternal life through acceptance of Jesus, God the Son, as Savior and Lord.

We all know at some level that there is an awesome Creator behind all we observe in creation from the cell to the earth and beyond. We also know that we are all condemned to physical death because of the sin in our lives. No matter how successful, rich, gifted, etc., we cannot earn or buy eternal life and heaven. That wonderful and certain hope is available to all who are willing to recognize that God the Son became the man, Jesus, for the specific purpose of dying in our place for our sins so that we could be restored to eternal fellowship with God.