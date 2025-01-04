Letters to the Editor

This scam almost duped me

The scammer was very, very good. It started when our daughter received a call from a gent claiming to be a Latah County sheriff’s deputy looking for me.

My first mistake was calling the number she sent instead of calling the sheriff’s office directly. The issues cited were warrants out for my arrest for not appearing as ordered in court. I was invited to either resolve it “by the criminal route,” going to the sheriff’s office so they could arrest me, or “the civil route,” paying a surety bond to be returned as soon as it was proven the signature on the summons wasn’t mine. In retrospect, it doesn’t seem reasonable that I should post a financial bond to “prove” willingness to cooperate.

I also missed the clues of a grammatical error in a text, instruction to avoid talking the matter over with any other person lest the fines I incurred be compounded, having a verbal escort to talk me through every step of the way, being pushed to hurry and multiple small tasks being added to increase my sense of urgency.

Fortunately, I absolutely refused to pay anything online, despite repeated offers “to make it easier.” When I had obtained the needed cash and entered the grocery store, the warning against talking to any other person was repeated. The light finally dawned when I was directed to the Bitcoin machine at the grocery store. When I said, “I don’t feel right about this, I am going to take my chance and drive to the sheriff’s office,” my “escort” abruptly hung up the phone. When we arrived at the sheriff’s department, I found the scammer had used the name of a real officer. I was kindly informed the badge number and case numbers were all bogus, and I was the second person today to have fallen for the scam.

Despite my embarrassment, I am writing this letter to advise others to be careful about responding to an unknown phone number. If I had called the local law enforcement office directly, I would have saved myself about 45 minutes of high stress. On the other hand, since we stopped before any money changed hands, the scammer spent a lot of time without his desired reward. That makes me happy.

Susan M. Rounds

Moscow

Who is standing up to Big Wind?

The Whitman County Commissioners have rebuffed multiple requests by local citizens to enact a moratorium on wind farms in order for the wind code to be re-examined. The requests were to ensure the citizens of Whitman County would have a chance to be adequately protected from the adverse impact industrial wind farms have on quality of life. Impacts like shadow flicker, infrasound noise and diminished viewshed, just to name a few.

The code hasn’t been examined in 12 years, since Palouse Winds came online at Oaksdale. Whitman County has the weakest code requirements of any county in Washington per the U.S. Department of Energy, but that doesn’t matter to the commissioners.

It appears that the commissioners and the legal counsel for Whitman County, our prosecuting attorney, Denis Tracy, have been working with Harvest Hills all along. He has delegated all legal matters pertaining to wind farms to the Seattle firm Van Ness Feldman (VNF), who specialize in overcoming local issues and regulatory hurdles for wind/solar projects. VNF is currently engaged in trying to overturn Benton County’s attempt to preserve pasture and cropland (Ag) from an incoming solar company, Innergex Renewable Energy.

It seems like a conflict of interest to me, with VNF representing Big Wind on behalf of the county. Who is looking out for the citizens of the county? Surely not our county officials! And it even gets better, guess who pays for the legal costs of VNF? Harvest Hills Wind Project! So, you could say Whitman County has been sold to Harvest Hills, lock, stock and barrel. We’re easy, cheap, and for sale!

If you’d like to make your voice heard about this, contact the county commissioners at (509) 397-6200 and also show up at the commissioner’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Colfax.

Tom Thompson

Pullman