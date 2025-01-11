Letters to the editor

What to expect from Trump

We reluctantly voted for Donald Trump in 2024, feeling as did most Americans, that Kamala and the Democrats provided no reasonable alternative.

That said, what will Trump do immediately after his inauguration? We can speculate that he’ll cry, “Drill baby drill!” just as he promised earlier would be the first item on his American domestic policy agenda.

Oil will come gushing out of the ground. America will achieve energy independence. Prices at the pump will probably drop at least a buck per gallon. Commercial transportation costs and shipping fees will drop significantly. Prices at the supermarket will come down. Skyrocketing inflation should be nipped in the bud. Many new jobs will be created. Home building and affordable housing should increase. The American auto industry will probably take off. Americans, generally speaking, will have more disposable income in their pockets, and be happier for it.

However, what will not change is America’s unbroken commitment to, and obsession with, wars and military conflicts abroad. The Military Industrial Complex will not miss a step. The American arms industry shall prosper as never before. Raytheon, Boeing and Blackrock execs, I predict, shall go on grinning from ear to. I doubt that in any way a Trump presidency presents a threat to their profit margins. They’ll increase in fact. Eisenhower’s decades-old warning shall continue to be totally ignored. Bigger bombs, bigger guns, bigger missiles and more lethal shells shall roll off the assembly lines as never before. Because that’s what America does best, producing weaponry to blow up tens and hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, and destroy foreign cities, towns and villages, always, of course, in the interest of preserving U.S. national security.

The Israel lobby should have a field day in America under Trump. AIPAC will continue to keep most American politicians under its thumb. Trump will probably turn a deaf ear to continuing Jewish depredations in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. He might tell Netanyahoo to tone down his genocidal instincts a bit. But taxpayer dollars will keep flowing into Israeli coffers. American 2000 pound bombs will keep dropping on innocent civilians, Christian, Kurd and Muslim alike.

Meanwhile, millions of American Evangelical Zionist Christians, harangued by fat, warmongering preachers in expensive Brooks Bros. suits will endeavor to keep their darling president on the straight and narrow, reminding them incessantly that by blessing Israel they shall be blessed.

Timothy Moore

Potlatch

A sad comparison

Comparison: Former President Jimmy Carter was happily married for 77 years. Incoming president has been married three times and was convicted of sexual assault. Carter served in the military. Incoming claimed he had bone spurs so did not serve. He said veterans are losers and suckers. Carter was a man of faith and protected the right of all to follow their own consciences. Incoming has lied to us over 40,000 times and thinks white Christian nationalism and racism give him the power to defy the First Amendment’s separation of church and state. Carter was proactive about having a balanced budget. Incoming wants to give the richest more tax loopholes while eliminating affordable health care. Carter divested himself of his peanut farm so there would be no conflict of interest. Incoming sells everything from gold tennis shoes to his own version of the Bible for profit. Carter devoted his life to serving humanity. Incoming serves himself, Putin, oligarchs and other dictators.

How low we have fallen in the eyes of the world and how far away from the ideals of a true democracy. Sadly, there is no comparison!

Sheila M. Robbins

Boise

Inflation Reduction Act vital

A priority for President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans is extending the huge 2017 tax cuts, which mostly benefit wealthy Americans. To pay for this $4 trillion giveaway, Speaker Mike Johnson said they would target the “Green New Deal” and “EV mandates.”

The Green New Deal does not exist; it was legislation proposed 2019 and never enacted. EV mandates do not exist. Instead, President Joe Biden initiated caps on average tailpipe emissions, which can be met by efficient hybrids and EVs.