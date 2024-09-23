Letters to the editor

Support Palouse Police Department
The people of the small town of Palouse are unique and should be their own providers of local police representation and protection. We are NOT a suburb of Pullman nor representative of county problems with law enforcement. Our citizens’ lifestyles are far removed from the problems associated with a college town and county whose police departments are kept busy with many different issues than are our concerns and needs.
Support Palouse Police Department and keep law enforcement and community protection local!
Kathy L. McFarland
Palouse