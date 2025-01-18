Letters to the Editor

Strive for unity

I would like to ask William Brock what the purpose of his. Jan 9 “His View” column was. The column was a sick spoof on and criticism of what he thinks President Donald Trump will do in his next term. It did nothing to foster unity or for the good of the country. Why not wait and see what President Trump really does and then evaluate it?

Brock has not written on the failings of President Joe Biden and his administration. I would encourage all of us to make a New Year’s resolution to seek the good of the country, that which fosters the uniting of the many different factions for the benefit of the most and to minimize the nasty and derogatory criticism of others, which serve no positive purposes. I think we all hurt for the people in Southern California who lost houses, businesses and property to the fires. It is easy in retrospect to criticize those in charge who did not do what is now obvious to minimize the potential for such fires and limit the magnitude of damage caused. It serves no purpose to say that some of the victims deserved it. We can instead pray that the weather will ameliorate so the fires can be brought under control and decide how we can help.

There are a lot of hurting people in this country as the result of past poor policy decisions. It will take a lot of wisdom, work and unity to overcome the consequences of these poor policies just as is the case concerning the Southern California fires. We have a choice. Will we be part of the solution or will we hamper timely solutions? Unconstructive criticism and hurtful remarks definitely hinder unity and working toward beneficial outcomes. Please choose for productive and helpful outcomes.

Larry Kirkland

Moscow

The mayor’s report card

(Pullman) Mayor (Francis) Benjamin, my business, Lily Bee’s Boutique, which I have poured my heart, resources and years of effort into building, has suffered immensely under policies that seem indifferent to our struggles. These decisions have stifled growth, alienated customers and left many of us feeling abandoned by the very government that should be advocating for us.

What is most troubling is the apparent lack of concern or empathy from your office for the challenges we have been facing. Small businesses are the backbone of this community; we contribute not just to the economy but to the very fabric of Pullman’s identity. Yet, our voices have been ignored, our struggles dismissed and our futures jeopardized by actions that fail to prioritize fairness, collaboration and long-term growth.

As the mayor, your role is to represent all members of this community, to foster an environment where businesses and families alike can thrive. The harm caused to so many of us is not only unjust but also a betrayal of the trust we placed in your leadership. I urge you to reflect on the consequences of your decisions and recognize the damage done.

Pullman deserves better. We deserve a government that listens, that values every part of this community, and that works tirelessly to uplift rather than tear down. I hope that moving forward, you will take our concerns seriously and work to repair the harm done.

Melanie Hodges

Pullman

Thanks, Whitman commissioners

Thanks and kudos to the Whitman County commissioners, Michael Largent, Tom Handy and Art Swannack, for two major actions they did last week:

1) Placing a moratorium on wind projects to give the county time to evaluate and update the wind code.

2) Tabling the proposed Harvest Hills Wind (HHW) purchase agreement until further notice. This agreement was obviously written by HHW, for the sole benefit of HHW, and not the residents of Whitman County. The agreement showed the arrogance of HHW in the fact that the supposed “third parties” involved, i.e. Tetra-Tech and Van Ness Feldman LLP, are actually their corporate bed partners in their business ventures of green energy projects and overcoming local regulations and opposition from citizens. Tetra-Tech is HHW’s company for doing the ultra-important Environmental Impact Statement and Van Ness Feldman LLP is their hand-picked company for handling all legal issues related to wind farms. Bought and paid for by HHW. Clearly no conflict of interest! LOL!

Thank you commissioners for listening to your constituents! We look forward to working with you and our Whitman County officials in protecting our community members and environment.

Tom Thompson

Pullman

Therapy pool is needed

I am writing to address the Gritman Medical Center Board decision to close the Jeff and Becky Martin Wellness Center Therapy Pool on Jan. 31, 2025. This mandate affects 85 people of all ages. We currently pay $65/month each to use the pool and shower/locker room. We were not consulted nor involved in this decision.

Gritman Executive Director Kara Besst mentioned the availability of the Ul Olympic-size pool and the Schweitzer Pool in Pullman; however, finding parking on the UI campus is a challenge and during the winter months with frequent fog and snowy, icy conditions makes driving treacherous.

I understand the maintenance and upkeep of an aging facility is high, yet a therapy pool helps ease and promotes better movement of stiff joints. Warm water makes a big difference in one’s quality of life!

In the Daily News Saturday, Jan. 4 edition, I read that Gritman is planning a major overhaul to construct a surgical wing. This obviously will cost a lot of money, while at the same time, the general health and wellbeing of 85 people in the community is being ignored.

I am sure that I speak for others who use and depend on the therapy pool up to five times/week. No doubt some would be glad to pay extra money to keep the therapy pool.

Jo Ann S. Trail

Moscow

