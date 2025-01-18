Letters to the Editor

Strive for unity
I would like to ask William Brock what the purpose of his. Jan 9 “His View” column was. The column was a sick spoof on and criticism of what he thinks President Donald Trump will do in his next term. It did nothing to foster unity or for the good of the country. Why not wait and see what President Trump really does and then evaluate it?
Brock has not written on the failings of President Joe Biden and his administration. I would encourage all of us to make a New Year’s resolution to seek the good of the country, that which fosters the uniting of the many different factions for the benefit of the most and to minimize the nasty and derogatory criticism of others, which serve no positive purposes. I think we all hurt for the people in Southern California who lost houses, businesses and property to the fires. It is easy in retrospect to criticize those in charge who did not do what is now obvious to minimize the potential for such fires and limit the magnitude of damage caused. It serves no purpose to say that some of the victims deserved it. We can instead pray that the weather will ameliorate so the fires can be brought under control and decide how we can help.
There are a lot of hurting people in this country as the result of past poor policy decisions. It will take a lot of wisdom, work and unity to overcome the consequences of these poor policies just as is the case concerning the Southern California fires. We have a choice. Will we be part of the solution or will we hamper timely solutions? Unconstructive criticism and hurtful remarks definitely hinder unity and working toward beneficial outcomes. Please choose for productive and helpful outcomes.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
The mayor’s report card
(Pullman) Mayor (Francis) Benjamin, my business, Lily Bee’s Boutique, which I have poured my heart, resources and years of effort into building, has suffered immensely under policies that seem indifferent to our struggles. These decisions have stifled growth, alienated customers and left many of us feeling abandoned by the very government that should be advocating for us.
What is most troubling is the apparent lack of concern or empathy from your office for the challenges we have been facing. Small businesses are the backbone of this community; we contribute not just to the economy but to the very fabric of Pullman’s identity. Yet, our voices have been ignored, our struggles dismissed and our futures jeopardized by actions that fail to prioritize fairness, collaboration and long-term growth.
As the mayor, your role is to represent all members of this community, to foster an environment where businesses and families alike can thrive. The harm caused to so many of us is not only unjust but also a betrayal of the trust we placed in your leadership. I urge you to reflect on the consequences of your decisions and recognize the damage done.
Pullman deserves better. We deserve a government that listens, that values every part of this community, and that works tirelessly to uplift rather than tear down. I hope that moving forward, you will take our concerns seriously and work to repair the harm done.
Melanie Hodges
Pullman
Thanks, Whitman commissioners
Thanks and kudos to the Whitman County commissioners, Michael Largent, Tom Handy and Art Swannack, for two major actions they did last week:
1) Placing a moratorium on wind projects to give the county time to evaluate and update the wind code.
2) Tabling the proposed Harvest Hills Wind (HHW) purchase agreement until further notice. This agreement was obviously written by HHW, for the sole benefit of HHW, and not the residents of Whitman County. The agreement showed the arrogance of HHW in the fact that the supposed “third parties” involved, i.e. Tetra-Tech and Van Ness Feldman LLP, are actually their corporate bed partners in their business ventures of green energy projects and overcoming local regulations and opposition from citizens. Tetra-Tech is HHW’s company for doing the ultra-important Environmental Impact Statement and Van Ness Feldman LLP is their hand-picked company for handling all legal issues related to wind farms. Bought and paid for by HHW. Clearly no conflict of interest! LOL!
Thank you commissioners for listening to your constituents! We look forward to working with you and our Whitman County officials in protecting our community members and environment.
Tom Thompson
Pullman
Therapy pool is needed
I am writing to address the Gritman Medical Center Board decision to close the Jeff and Becky Martin Wellness Center Therapy Pool on Jan. 31, 2025. This mandate affects 85 people of all ages. We currently pay $65/month each to use the pool and shower/locker room. We were not consulted nor involved in this decision.
Gritman Executive Director Kara Besst mentioned the availability of the Ul Olympic-size pool and the Schweitzer Pool in Pullman; however, finding parking on the UI campus is a challenge and during the winter months with frequent fog and snowy, icy conditions makes driving treacherous.
I understand the maintenance and upkeep of an aging facility is high, yet a therapy pool helps ease and promotes better movement of stiff joints. Warm water makes a big difference in one’s quality of life!
In the Daily News Saturday, Jan. 4 edition, I read that Gritman is planning a major overhaul to construct a surgical wing. This obviously will cost a lot of money, while at the same time, the general health and wellbeing of 85 people in the community is being ignored.
I am sure that I speak for others who use and depend on the therapy pool up to five times/week. No doubt some would be glad to pay extra money to keep the therapy pool.
Jo Ann S. Trail
Moscow
Closing pool a bad move
Last August I went to Gritman accounts to ask why I had not received the billing for the use of the therapy pool at the Martin Wellness Center. The bookkeeper said they had a new bookkeeping system, and they had no way to bill me or any of the others who use the pool, but we would get our bills soon. None of us has received a bill since July.
I write because Gritman has since decided to close the pool, saying they cannot afford to maintain the building. Recall they received this extensive property for the sum of $1 in 2007, and they have not spent a dime on infrastructure upkeep since then. After assuring us in October they had NO INTENTION of closing the pool, they did an about-face and emailed us Jan. 1 that the facility will be closed Jan. 31 while they find a buyer for the property.
Gritman claims the following in its mission statement: Compassion, Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, none of which has been our experience with Gritman executives. All the people who use the therapy pool have been referred by physicians. Many of us are not able to get into a pool without steps, much less swim laps, but all of us benefit from a heated therapy pool where we can move and exercise. Our quality of life is immensely improved because of the pool.
Gritman Board of Trustees: postpone your decision until other avenues to keep the pool open are explored.
Lynaire MH Banks
Moscow
School choice raise the bar for everyone
Marty Trillhaase’s recent editorial on school choice misses the mark. Tax credits don’t “drain” public education — they empower families by offering them the flexibility to choose what works best for their children. With a $50 million annual cap, Idaho’s proposal is fiscally responsible outcomes.
A one-size-fits-all public school system cannot meet every child’s needs. School choice ensures families aren’t stuck in failing systems. Trillhaase’s fixation on funding levels reveals a flawed assumption: that more money equals better results. The data says otherwise. Arizona, with modest per-pupil spending, leads the nation in academic growth, especially for low-income students. Meanwhile, big-spending states like Washington and Oregon lag behind.
The real question isn’t how much we spend — it’s whether students are learning and progressing. The claim that school choice will lead to fiscal disaster is equally misguided. Arizona’s experience proves the opposite: school choice has improved educational outcomes while preserving public schools. By introducing competition, it holds all schools accountable and drives improvement.
Trillhaase also decries “out-of-state money” promoting reform but ignores the heavy influence of national teachers’ unions defending the status quo. If outside funding is bad, why does it only apply to efforts that make the system better? Idaho families deserve better than a one-size-fits-all approach driven by special interests.
Ultimately, parents — not bureaucrats — know what’s best for their kids. School choice doesn’t weaken public schools; it raises the bar for everyone. Idaho’s proposal prioritizes students over systems. For more, read my editorial in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News: shorturl.at/s11q0.
Dale Courtney
Moscow
Officials could use DEI training
Idaho officials who ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming at Idaho four-year colleges prove that they themselves would benefit from such programs. These officials commended Boise State’s volleyball team for their unfortunate action of refusing to play San Jose State. Why? San Jose State includes a transgender individual on its volleyball team. To allow a transgender player to compete on the San Jose State women’s volleyball team, the following conditions must be met:
The player must submit documentation showing that they have “taken the necessary steps to transition to their adopted gender.”
The player must complete one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment and not exceed certain levels of testosterone.
Those are reasonable requirements, but our politicians would rather discriminate against this individual.
Then of course Heather Scott wants to deny same-sex marriages.
I hope they enjoy thumping their noninclusive chests.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Soldiers will die if women are in combat
The recent Senate confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth’s appointment as defense secretary raised the issue of women in combat. Progressives see this only as an issue of equal rights. But if women serve in army combat roles, soldiers will die unnecessarily. And, in a big war, it would likely be thousands.
Why? Women are not nearly as strong. So they can’t carry a 100-pound case of ammo 100 yards to help their squad reload, or carry a wounded colleague needing medical attention hundreds of yards to a medic, which will results in people dying.
It all boils down to whether you think military science (most lethal military) or social science (giving the most opportunities) should rule when they are in conflict as in this case. But there is no right to serve in the military. I know: when I arrived at West Point in 1979, the first women to go there were seniors. I saw how standards were lowered in many ways.
Until recently, I believed that standards had been kept higher than I would have guessed in special operations units. But I saw a very credible documentary that documented on some elite test (I think for SEAL or Rangers) where they have to stay awake for many days (and some in cold water, etc.) the lone woman was (unofficially) allowed to go sleep for four hours. Other participants documented this on the video. So maybe they have not held the line as much as I had believed.
David Bakken
Pullman