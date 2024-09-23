Letters to the Editor

It’s just the rich getting richer
Sen. Lori Hartog, R-Meridian, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, are again bringing forward a bill to provide $50 million in state funded tax rebates for students who are enrolled in private schools. Basically saying, if one doesn’t use the public schools they shouldn’t have to pay for it.
I am just one of many Idaho residents with children no longer in the school system yet I pay more taxes than a large family of students. They get the per-child tax deduction. I don’t. I’m not using the tax funded school system. Can I get a rebate, too?
The average tuition for K-12 private schools in Idaho is $8,980. Even with a $5,000 tax credit, very few low-to-mid-income families could still afford the remaining $3,000 to $5,000, so the rebate would mostly benefit the upper income families that currently have children enrolled in private schools who obviously can already afford it. The old, the rich get richer, again, at taxpayer’s expense.
Robert D. Seymour
Boise