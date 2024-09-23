Letters to the Editor

It’s just the rich getting richer

Sen. Lori Hartog, R-Meridian, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, are again bringing forward a bill to provide $50 million in state funded tax rebates for students who are enrolled in private schools. Basically saying, if one doesn’t use the public schools they shouldn’t have to pay for it.

I am just one of many Idaho residents with children no longer in the school system yet I pay more taxes than a large family of students. They get the per-child tax deduction. I don’t. I’m not using the tax funded school system. Can I get a rebate, too?