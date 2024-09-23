Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OpinionJanuary 18, 2025

Letters to the Editor

It’s just the rich getting richer

Sen. Lori Hartog, R-Meridian, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, are again bringing forward a bill to provide $50 million in state funded tax rebates for students who are enrolled in private schools. Basically saying, if one doesn’t use the public schools they shouldn’t have to pay for it.

I am just one of many Idaho residents with children no longer in the school system yet I pay more taxes than a large family of students. They get the per-child tax deduction. I don’t. I’m not using the tax funded school system. Can I get a rebate, too?

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The average tuition for K-12 private schools in Idaho is $8,980. Even with a $5,000 tax credit, very few low-to-mid-income families could still afford the remaining $3,000 to $5,000, so the rebate would mostly benefit the upper income families that currently have children enrolled in private schools who obviously can already afford it. The old, the rich get richer, again, at taxpayer’s expense.

Robert D. Seymour

Boise

Related
OpinionJan. 18
OPINION: Maybe not everyone should vote
OpinionJan. 18
Letters to the Editor
OpinionJan. 17
OPINION: How will AI change the world?
OpinionJan. 16
Letters to the Editor
Related
OPINION: Some experiences and thoughts of an old white guy
OpinionJan. 16
OPINION: Some experiences and thoughts of an old white guy
OPINION: An AI robot didn’t write this column
OpinionJan. 15
OPINION: An AI robot didn’t write this column
OPINION: Bold moves in Boise: School choice gaining ground
OpinionJan. 14
OPINION: Bold moves in Boise: School choice gaining ground
OPINION: ‘Keeping promises’ to Idaho schools? Not hardly
OpinionJan. 12
OPINION: ‘Keeping promises’ to Idaho schools? Not hardly
OPINION: Erasing DEI helps perpetuate racism, discrimination
OpinionJan. 11
OPINION: Erasing DEI helps perpetuate racism, discrimination
OPINION: L.A. in embers: Coming soon to a theater near you
OpinionJan. 10
OPINION: L.A. in embers: Coming soon to a theater near you
‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ on Inauguration Day
OpinionJan. 9
‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ on Inauguration Day
What are they afraid of?
OpinionJan. 9
What are they afraid of?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy