Letters to the Editor

Speak up for therapy pool

I urge Moscowans to contact Gritman Hospital CEO Kara Besst and the Board of Directors to reconsider closing the Martin Wellness Center and Nirk Therapy Pool on Jan. 31.

When the Latah County Commissioners sold the Latah Convalescent Center and physical therapy facility to Gritman for $1 in 2008, we pool users were thrilled. Finally, a professional entity would improve the badly deteriorated interior! And they did, with help from some very generous donors and a group called the Grassroot Grannies. The redone pool facility was a model for what a Wellness Center should be. They added classes, built better locker rooms and space for land exercises.

Unfortunately, subsequent upkeep was neglected. Now Gritman has given users notice that the entire facility will close Jan. 31.

Many things are wrong with this decision starting with such short notice for supporters to try to save the facility. Further, had Gritman been keeping up with necessary repairs, we might not have arrived at this point. This therapy pool serves a large population of Moscowans with disabilities, who are elderly, are recovering from surgeries and who have chronic physical conditions. Where will they go? Not the UI pool, primarily for swimming laps and requires patrons to register for credit and buy a parking permit. Not the Pullman pool, which is slated to close. Not motel pools that worry about liability.

A group of patrons is trying to find a workable answer but only have about two weeks to do so. This seems grossly unfair and ignores the needs of the very people Gritman’s mission statement says they support. If Gritman can purchase 28 sites in downtown Moscow, it seems to us that it can find money to do necessary repairs to the Wellness Center and pool. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!

Gleanne Wray