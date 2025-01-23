Sections
OpinionJanuary 23, 2025

Letters to the Editor

Victim isn’t on trial

I was disturbed and saddened to read the recent (Jan. 18) article regarding the unidentifed DNA and locations of the DNA found on the murdered Pullman woman, Jamie Wilson-Spray.

There is a valid suspect, Jacob Spray, being tried right now, whose DNA was present on and near the victim. Why the focus on her private relationships?

I do understand.

However, I feel that the information is distracting and inflammatory, and irrelevent, and does nothing except provide needless fodder for speculation about the victim’s personal life.

Let the trial continue and the outcome be determined. Remember, the victim is not on trial, nor does she need to be dragged through unnecessary mud.

Melinda Dutton

Pullman

