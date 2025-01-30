Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
OpinionJanuary 30, 2025

Letters to the Editor

Let’s bring grizzlies home

During my 36 years in northern Idaho, I have strongly supported restoration efforts for wildlife species which have been lost from our region.

Wolves are an example of these successful efforts. After cooperative work between the Nez Perce Tribe, federal land managers and others, they’re back on the landscape where they are again playing a vital role ensuring healthier big game herds, and intact ecosystems.

We need to do the same for grizzly bears. Currently, populations are doing well in two of the Montana recovery areas designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but these two small bear populations are isolated from each other and are thus in danger of inbreeding depression. Idaho wild lands in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness once harbored healthy populations of grizzlies, and the habitat remains as “grizzly bear promised land.” Re-introduction to these areas could provide a crucial link between populations to the south and to the north.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Many of us recreate in that country, and knowing that grizzlies are back on the landscape, fulfilling their ecological role where they lived for millennia, would add immensely to the experience. Yes, we need to take the proper steps to ensure our safety out in the wild, but ecosystem function is greatly compromised without one of the top predators.

Recently, U.S. Fish and Wildlife rightfully rejected several western state petitions to delist grizzly bears. So let’s write a new recovery plan, and continue restoring this incredible animal to its rightful home!

Al Poplawsky

Moscow

Related
OpinionJan. 30
OPINION: Trump's executive order ignores the continuum betwe...
OpinionJan. 29
OPINION: Some new looks at an old problem
OpinionJan. 28
OPINION: Biden’s corrupt clemency: Pardons that protect alli...
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get
Related
OPINION: The acorn lamp and meaning of fake history
OpinionJan. 25
OPINION: The acorn lamp and meaning of fake history
Gritman, don’t leave aging population out in the cold
OpinionJan. 25
Gritman, don’t leave aging population out in the cold
OPINION: Ethics and Greenland: An ice-covered island of rare earth minerals
OpinionJan. 24
OPINION: Ethics and Greenland: An ice-covered island of rare earth minerals
OPINION: The Christian presumption of moral superiority
OpinionJan. 23
OPINION: The Christian presumption of moral superiority
OPINION: TikTok’s alarm clock is set to go off
OpinionJan. 22
OPINION: TikTok’s alarm clock is set to go off
OPINION: Martin Luther King, Jimmy Carter and the Palestinians
OpinionJan. 21
OPINION: Martin Luther King, Jimmy Carter and the Palestinians
OPINION: Maybe not everyone should vote
OpinionJan. 18
OPINION: Maybe not everyone should vote
OPINION: How will AI change the world?
OpinionJan. 17
OPINION: How will AI change the world?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy