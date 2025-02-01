Letters to the Editor

Moral superiority not a Christian claim

The headline on Bill Brock’s weekend column reads, “The Christian presumption of moral superiority.” I don’t know where that came from. Every Christian I personally know, especially myself, is painfully aware that he is morally bankrupt. We all have sinned against God and we all, including those reading this letter, if they are honest with themselves, are certain of it because an inner voice told us. That inner voice is the Holy Spirit.

“And when he comes, he will convict the world of its sin, and of God’s righteousness, and of the coming judgment.” (John 16:8). We can take that word “world” literally. Paul, one of the most articulate voices in the New Testament, declared himself to be the “worst of sinners” in 1 Timothy 1:15-17.

The person who presumes moral superiority for himself is definitely not a Christian. He’s a pretender, and the world is full of them. Even those who have had their sin washed away by the blood of Christ will continue to stumble. But when that happens, the Christian will confess his sin again, repent again and ask forgiveness again, and again, and again until he reaches that final graduation ceremony. The individual who presumes he needs little or no help or forgiveness from Almighty God is the one who basks in a presumption of moral superiority.