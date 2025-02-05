Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy of the heights order

I am absolutely amazed at how all but Lori McCann of our Republican legislators exhibit hypocrisy. On one hand, they want to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage. On the other, they want to outlaw any government entity from imposing masking when there is an outbreak of viral disease. Basically, the morally inconsistent Republicans are saying, “You don’t have the right to love whomever you want,” and, “You must have the right to harm others if you want.”

If they are going to give government the right to tell you whom to love, they should also allow the government to mandate how you protect those same loved ones. Or, they could say it’s your personal business whom you love AND it’s your personal business how you make sure that you don’t infect others with a deadly disease.