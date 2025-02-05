Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy of the heights order
I am absolutely amazed at how all but Lori McCann of our Republican legislators exhibit hypocrisy. On one hand, they want to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage. On the other, they want to outlaw any government entity from imposing masking when there is an outbreak of viral disease. Basically, the morally inconsistent Republicans are saying, “You don’t have the right to love whomever you want,” and, “You must have the right to harm others if you want.”
If they are going to give government the right to tell you whom to love, they should also allow the government to mandate how you protect those same loved ones. Or, they could say it’s your personal business whom you love AND it’s your personal business how you make sure that you don’t infect others with a deadly disease.
I don’t see how the repugnant Republican representatives/senators can say “It’s the government’s business whom you love but not the government’s business whom (how) you infect others, possibly causing their death.” Maybe, they are legislating on something other than concern for personal liberty — their sense of their Christian faith. If that is true, they are still hypocritical, violating one or both of these: Romans 14, not to impose your own relationship with God on others (my interpretation that your neighbor’s business is your neighbor’s business, not yours, thereby demonstrating the love for your neighbor that you would like for yourself), and Jesus’ commandment to love your neighbor as yourself.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow