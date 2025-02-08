Letters to the Editor

Dear God, help us make better choices

Last evening, an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army Blackhawk chopper crashed over Washington, D.C., killing all persons aboard both aircraft. It gives all of us a chance to offer our condolences and prayers and hope for some way to have less congested airways. It causes us to focus on how short our lives can be, so we need to love more intensely before we lose the chance to love everyone we meet.

But what does Trump do? Blame Joe Biden and diversity programs! It’s a good thing our Legislature is Republican and mostly white. Otherwise, he’d be blaming them for an early snowmelt flooding the Snake and Clearwater rivers destroying the city of Lewiston and for the salmon leaping from the waters, screaming, “I’ll be dammed.”