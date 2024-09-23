Letters to the Editor

Where’s the Pullman coverage?

On Feb. 1, I opened the paper. In the first section, I counted 13 full articles, 10 of which were concerning Idaho, two were related to Pullman and one was a national report. Is Pullman so boring it does not have any newsworthy items, or is Idaho so crazy it gets so much ink spilled on its behalf? While the latter appears true, I thought the paper was committed to equal coverage. Disappointment reigns.

Wayne Beebe

Pullman

How about some outdoor seating?

Having outdoor seating for restaurants, coffee shops and more is important for Pullman businesses. Business owners have recently learned that there will be no outside seating option. There is a real concern that businesses will leave Pullman (Moscow is a close option!). Thriving cities and towns all have outside seating.

I have heard from Francis Benjamin that they are working on the option to have outside seating, but businesses have recently been informed that they will not have that option. It is concerning to consider that after covid (needing outdoor options), and an extended time with little access to the downtown businesses, the business owners are now hit with this. I encourage the change to free or minimal cost outdoor seating.

Mary F. Lopes

Pullman

Palestine was ‘barren’? Nope

I’ve tried to ignore Larry Kirkland’s misinformed letters, but I must answer this one (Feb. 1 and 2).

Let me first respond to the charges by Kirkland, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and many others that there has never been a Palestine nor has there ever been a people called Palestinians.

In December 1922, the League of Nations issued “The Mandate for Palestine” (not Israel) with clear boundaries from Lebanon south to Egypt. Those who lived there were Palestinian Muslims (78%), Palestinian Jews (11%) and Palestinian Christians (10%).

Super Christian Kirkland fantasizes that Palestine was “barren” and devoid of people until “the late 1880s,” because God had reserved this land for massive Jewish immigration.

Au contraire, Galilee, under Palestinian cultivation for several centuries, was the site of a substantial cotton industry. The surplus crop was exported from the Palestinian ports of Akka and Haifa. An article in the An-Najah University Journal for Research (December 2024) calls this cotton production “the Golden Age in Palestine.”

With cotton from Galilee, silk from Syria, and linen from Egypt, Palestinian weavers established a regional textile industry. Close to the border with Gaza, the weavers of al-Majdal operated more than 500 looms.

In 1948, Zionist militiamen raided the village, destroyed the looms, and put the people, never to return, on buses to Jordan. International law guarantees the right of return for any people driven from their homes because of war.

For centuries Palestine has also been famous for its olive oil production. Over half of the currently illegally occupied territories are covered with 7.8 million olive trees. In 2014, the harvest was worth $109 million — far less than previous years.

Israeli settlers have killed or injured Palestinians trying to access their orchards, and, in 2023 alone, over 5,000 olive trees were destroyed by Israeli marauders.