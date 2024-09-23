Letters to the Editor

Make America WHAT?

Trump & Friends have been busy making America ________(fill in the blank) Again. Untrustworthy Again, as we continue to refuse to honor treaties and trade deals negotiated and signed? Disrespectful and punitive toward allies Again? Think of his tone toward Canada and Mexico. Imperialists Again, threatening others’ sovereignty? Think Canada 51st state, Denmark (got to get Greenland), Panama and the canal?

Make America an oligarchy run by a dictator and his billionaire bros and all-hat-no-cattle people who don’t give a plugged nickel about you and the price of groceries?