OpinionFebruary 13, 2025

Letters to the Editor

Make America WHAT?

Trump & Friends have been busy making America ________(fill in the blank) Again. Untrustworthy Again, as we continue to refuse to honor treaties and trade deals negotiated and signed? Disrespectful and punitive toward allies Again? Think of his tone toward Canada and Mexico. Imperialists Again, threatening others’ sovereignty? Think Canada 51st state, Denmark (got to get Greenland), Panama and the canal?

Make America an oligarchy run by a dictator and his billionaire bros and all-hat-no-cattle people who don’t give a plugged nickel about you and the price of groceries?

Make America Dysfunctional Again? The leadership and career people with the knowhow and experience to keep our ship of state afloat in this world’s troubled waters are being forced to walk the plank! They will be replaced by unqualified Trump loyalists willing to break their oaths to the Constitution when he demands it.

This administration is Making America Hostage to reckless billionaires, Jan. 6 deniers and Republican lackeys who won’t stand up. Give them an earful! Let’s start by demanding that Musk and his minions get thrown out! Congressional Main Switchboard: (202) 224-3121.

Karen Swoope

Colfax

