Letters to the Editor

Protect lives not timber subsidies
The fires that just burned through Los Angeles can be anywhere in the U.S. California, Florida, New Jersey, Idaho — pick your state. The perfect climate cocktail of drought, heat, and strong winds will turn a fire into a blowtorch before you know it. It’s the climate stupid! should be the new motto.
Unfortunately, many members of Congress have their head in the sand when it comes to protecting lives and communities from fire. Instead, they’re quick to say, “We need better forest management.” The Forest Service and independent scientists have known for years that the best way to protect lives and communities from fires is through defensible space, hardening homes and emergency planning.
The House just passed HR 471, the so-called Fix our Forests Act. If it becomes law, it will heavily log the backcountry, bypass environmental laws and public involvement, and limit judicial review. Pick up the phone and tell your Senator to vote NO. We need members of Congress to enact legislation that will protect lives and communities, not more subsidies for the timber industry.
Brett Haverstick
Missoula, Mont.
Orange Messiah
I believe we should rename the U.S. Department of Transportation because the moniker contains “Trans” in it.
I believe this because: a) President Trump does not support anything “Trans” and b) I blithely support everything my personal Orange Messiah believes.
Some might not agree with the philosophies of a convicted felon who cares little about anything other than his weenie or his wallet.
But you should.
Michael A. Jepson
Pullman
Ignore science and pay the price
Autocratic rulers who ignore scientific evidence and think they know the answers to everything have caused suffering and death throughout history. Over 60 years ago, Chairman Mao ignored the established knowledge of many disciplines and embarked on a “Great Leap Forward.” This misguided effort caused immense suffering throughout China and killed millions.
President Trump appears to be working hard to eventually eclipse this notorious record by ignoring established wisdom in many areas. I focus on climate change as including other areas would take the whole page. He is dismantling established programs that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Without U.S. leadership (as we are the country with the largest cumulative emissions) I expect decreasing efforts by other countries. Climate change is accelerating because of feedbacks caused by the already realized level of warming. Decades of worsening climate change will not only directly kill people but increasingly force them to flee their homes — due to sea level rise, agricultural failures, more severe storms, or generally finding their place of residence uninhabitable.
Already the effects of climate change displace millions of people annually. Where will they go? If they flee their own country, do you think they will be welcome in a different country? Increasing wars with high civilian casualties will be inevitable. Congress needs to block the president’s fossil fuel agenda. The half of Congress that continues to allow his agenda will be complicit in what, over time, will become a human tragedy of unbelievable proportions.
Stephan Flint
Pullman
Spare us the feigned anger
Based on his latest My View (Jan. 30), one can only surmise that Dale Courtney has his MAGA hat on too tight. Mr. Courtney whines at length about President Biden pardoning his son and his family members while completely ignoring the real issue at hand: Trump pardoning all of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, including those who assaulted Capitol police officers. This assault on our Capitol lead to 174 injuries and four deaths.
One might wonder, what was Hunter Biden egregious crime? Oh my, he lied on a gun-purchasing form that he wasn’t addicted to or using drugs. That’s it! No one was hurt and the gun was thrown away shortly thereafter! As for the pardon being given because of “unrelenting political attacks,” you be the judge. The House Oversight Committee had at least five hearings about the so-called “influence peddling” of Hunter Biden, trying to pin some kind of crime on him or President Biden. They came out of it with NOTHING criminal. NADA! ZILCH! While all the time harassing Hunter Biden and the Biden family. If that isn’t unrelenting political attacks, I have no idea what is.
As far as Dr. Fauci’s pardon is concerned, Courtney is right, that Dr. Fauci didn’t do anything illegal (unless saving more than 500,000 lives is illegal). Unfortunately, being innocent has never stopped our felon-in-chief from going after anyone who might have aggrieved him. Trump has repeatedly stated there will be retribution for many of his conceived grievances and already he has instructed his Justice Department to investigate the Jan. 6 committee, which, not coincidentally, included Liz Cheney and Bernie Thompson. But, of course, Courtney doesn’t see his hypocrisy.
Not only is Trump a convicted felon (unlike his predecessor), but the pardon of the 1,400 convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists is unconscionable. Give your feigned anger a rest Mr. Courtney!
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
Why would Risch stand for this?
When asked about Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the treasury, Senator Jim Risch publicly said “Elections have consequences.” Well, yes sir, they do. However, those consequences do not include the richest man in the world taking control of the U.S. Treasury and deciding what programs he deems worthy of saving, and which ones need to go. As he dismantles our government he is exposing personal information of our citizens. Do you endorse these “consequences?” Musk is not an elected official, and this is against the law. Why hasn’t he been arrested? Gosh, if I went into the Treasury and started manipulating data, I’d be arrested in about 3 seconds.
Senator, you went on to discuss the national debt as part of the “consequences” we all should get used too. Yes, Senator you have been a national debt hawk since you were first elected ... well, until Trump was elected in 2016. Then you were completely silent on the debt.
You happily voted for Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy. Could it be because you, as the fifth wealthiest senator in the nation, benefited from those cuts? And now that you once again might benefit from additional tax cuts for the wealthy, you complain about the debt ceiling? How do these “consequences” benefit the citizens of Idaho? Or are you part of the oligarchy trying to demolish our democracy to install an autocracy?
It’s time to stand up, Senator, for our democracy, it is not time to line your pockets.
Heather Stout
Moscow
The new Big Lie
Diversity, equity, inclusion. Who knew these three words could be so powerful?
The Idaho Legislature and the White House have targeted diversity, equity and inclusion principles, programs, services and activities, claiming that they are discriminatory or are somehow weakening the workforce. They’ve provided no evidence for these supposed harms. Well, I’m not buying what they’re selling. This effort is the new Big Lie and it’s being used to divide. Worse, it’s an underhanded way to exclude and intimidate people.
Those who promote prejudice and division can try to suppress diversity, equity, and inclusion but they cannot extinguish the light that shines through these principles.
Erik T. Anderson
Moscow
Gratitude, respect for RFK Jr.
If you pay someone to heal you, they are thereby motivated to make sure that you are always sick. Because we have done this, we now officially have what many are calling “sick care” being designated as our “standard of care.” This is absolutely unacceptable!
After much study and careful consideration I walked away from the “standard of care” over 12 years ago. I am now in my early 70s. As the years have progressed since that decision, I find myself ever more glad that I did make it and remain so today. Taking responsibility for my own health has resulted in a continuing search for ways and means to improve my overall health.
I doubt that anyone in America can seek to improve their overall health without finding Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. I did so nearly a decade ago. I have come to have considerable gratitude, appreciation and respect for him due to his diligent efforts to prosper the health of his fellow man. Please confirm Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Tod Merley
Pullman
Editor’s note: Kennedy was installed as health secretary Thursday.
Trump’s climate policy: ignore it
President Trump’s recent orders to remove any mention of climate change from websites of important government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency beggars belief.
With overwhelming evidence and scientific consensus on the current and likely future effects of climate change, it is astounding that instead of encouraging greater understanding and funding of climate research, President Trump chooses to proclaim, “let’s all stick our head in the sand.” I am reminded of the 2021 movie “Don’t Look Up,” in which a comet is on a collision course for Earth, and the president’s response is to tell the American people “Don’t look up!”
And now, with climate change staring us right in the face, Trump says “Don’t look.” It appears that our current president has decided to use Hollywood movie plots to inform his policy decisions.
Walter Spurling
Moscow
Thanks to Sydney
This is a belated but heartfelt letter of appreciation for Sydney Craft Rozen. Her missives from the Church of Dirt and Flowers were impeccably crafted. She took us from the weeds to the skies, with a purr from Benjamin BadKitten along the way. Thank you, MPDN, for publishing her, and Sydney, for sharing an acre or two of your life with us.
Monique C. Lillard
Moscow
Did you vote for ‘President’ Musk?
Trump voters: Did you vote for Trump or Musk? The ballot only lets you choose one for president but you got both. Should we call Musk president too, or is he the king?
If you don’t like your personal information going to “President” Musk, who was not approved by Congress, has no security clearance, but has access to federal monies like your Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veteran benefits and federal retiree payments, contact your senators and representatives NOW.
For 60 years, the U.S. has provided humanitarian aid to people around the world which prevented the spread of disease, fed the starving and helped with our international relations. That aid was less than 1% of the federal budget but “President” Musk just shut it down. Where Jesus fed the crowds with loaves and fishes, “President” Musk laughed and made a joke of cutting the needy off.
Is this what you voted for? “President” Musk is a billionaire. Are you? If not, then let your representatives know you are upset and demand action.
In Idaho, Sens. Risch and Crapo and Reps. Fulcher and Simpson need to hear from you.
Linda Pike
Moscow