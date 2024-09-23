Letters to the Editor

Protect lives not timber subsidies

The fires that just burned through Los Angeles can be anywhere in the U.S. California, Florida, New Jersey, Idaho — pick your state. The perfect climate cocktail of drought, heat, and strong winds will turn a fire into a blowtorch before you know it. It’s the climate stupid! should be the new motto.

Unfortunately, many members of Congress have their head in the sand when it comes to protecting lives and communities from fire. Instead, they’re quick to say, “We need better forest management.” The Forest Service and independent scientists have known for years that the best way to protect lives and communities from fires is through defensible space, hardening homes and emergency planning.

The House just passed HR 471, the so-called Fix our Forests Act. If it becomes law, it will heavily log the backcountry, bypass environmental laws and public involvement, and limit judicial review. Pick up the phone and tell your Senator to vote NO. We need members of Congress to enact legislation that will protect lives and communities, not more subsidies for the timber industry.

Brett Haverstick

Missoula, Mont.

Orange Messiah

I believe we should rename the U.S. Department of Transportation because the moniker contains “Trans” in it.

I believe this because: a) President Trump does not support anything “Trans” and b) I blithely support everything my personal Orange Messiah believes.

Some might not agree with the philosophies of a convicted felon who cares little about anything other than his weenie or his wallet.

But you should.

Michael A. Jepson

Pullman

Ignore science and pay the price

Autocratic rulers who ignore scientific evidence and think they know the answers to everything have caused suffering and death throughout history. Over 60 years ago, Chairman Mao ignored the established knowledge of many disciplines and embarked on a “Great Leap Forward.” This misguided effort caused immense suffering throughout China and killed millions.

President Trump appears to be working hard to eventually eclipse this notorious record by ignoring established wisdom in many areas. I focus on climate change as including other areas would take the whole page. He is dismantling established programs that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Without U.S. leadership (as we are the country with the largest cumulative emissions) I expect decreasing efforts by other countries. Climate change is accelerating because of feedbacks caused by the already realized level of warming. Decades of worsening climate change will not only directly kill people but increasingly force them to flee their homes — due to sea level rise, agricultural failures, more severe storms, or generally finding their place of residence uninhabitable.

Already the effects of climate change displace millions of people annually. Where will they go? If they flee their own country, do you think they will be welcome in a different country? Increasing wars with high civilian casualties will be inevitable. Congress needs to block the president’s fossil fuel agenda. The half of Congress that continues to allow his agenda will be complicit in what, over time, will become a human tragedy of unbelievable proportions.

Stephan Flint

Pullman

Spare us the feigned anger

Based on his latest My View (Jan. 30), one can only surmise that Dale Courtney has his MAGA hat on too tight. Mr. Courtney whines at length about President Biden pardoning his son and his family members while completely ignoring the real issue at hand: Trump pardoning all of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, including those who assaulted Capitol police officers. This assault on our Capitol lead to 174 injuries and four deaths.

One might wonder, what was Hunter Biden egregious crime? Oh my, he lied on a gun-purchasing form that he wasn’t addicted to or using drugs. That’s it! No one was hurt and the gun was thrown away shortly thereafter! As for the pardon being given because of “unrelenting political attacks,” you be the judge. The House Oversight Committee had at least five hearings about the so-called “influence peddling” of Hunter Biden, trying to pin some kind of crime on him or President Biden. They came out of it with NOTHING criminal. NADA! ZILCH! While all the time harassing Hunter Biden and the Biden family. If that isn’t unrelenting political attacks, I have no idea what is.

As far as Dr. Fauci’s pardon is concerned, Courtney is right, that Dr. Fauci didn’t do anything illegal (unless saving more than 500,000 lives is illegal). Unfortunately, being innocent has never stopped our felon-in-chief from going after anyone who might have aggrieved him. Trump has repeatedly stated there will be retribution for many of his conceived grievances and already he has instructed his Justice Department to investigate the Jan. 6 committee, which, not coincidentally, included Liz Cheney and Bernie Thompson. But, of course, Courtney doesn’t see his hypocrisy.

Not only is Trump a convicted felon (unlike his predecessor), but the pardon of the 1,400 convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists is unconscionable. Give your feigned anger a rest Mr. Courtney!

Wade Hoiland

Pullman

Why would Risch stand for this?

When asked about Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the treasury, Senator Jim Risch publicly said “Elections have consequences.” Well, yes sir, they do. However, those consequences do not include the richest man in the world taking control of the U.S. Treasury and deciding what programs he deems worthy of saving, and which ones need to go. As he dismantles our government he is exposing personal information of our citizens. Do you endorse these “consequences?” Musk is not an elected official, and this is against the law. Why hasn’t he been arrested? Gosh, if I went into the Treasury and started manipulating data, I’d be arrested in about 3 seconds.

Senator, you went on to discuss the national debt as part of the “consequences” we all should get used too. Yes, Senator you have been a national debt hawk since you were first elected ... well, until Trump was elected in 2016. Then you were completely silent on the debt.

You happily voted for Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy. Could it be because you, as the fifth wealthiest senator in the nation, benefited from those cuts? And now that you once again might benefit from additional tax cuts for the wealthy, you complain about the debt ceiling? How do these “consequences” benefit the citizens of Idaho? Or are you part of the oligarchy trying to demolish our democracy to install an autocracy?

It’s time to stand up, Senator, for our democracy, it is not time to line your pockets.

Heather Stout