Letters to the Editor

Trump opening door to corruption
We can at least credit President Trump with a certain craftiness, entirely apart from his total lack of honesty, patriotism, or commitment to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. What appears to be the random wrecking of our federal government and its institutions is actually a systematic sabotaging of government’s law enforcement and regulatory capacities.
But why would a president deliberately sabotage his own government, and in so doing sabotage one’s own country altogether? To enable unrestrained mass corruption and looting of public coffers by unelected billionaires like Elon Musk, that’s why. Musk “dontated” over a quarter of a billion dollars (yes, billion with a B) to Trump’s reelection campaign. Still wondering why he gets to loom over a seated and silent Trump while ranting to the American people from the Oval Office?
Shame on Idaho’s Sens. Crapo and Risch for not defending the U.S. Constitution, which forbids presidents from unilaterally defunding federal agencies budgeted by Congress. Congress alone has the “power of the purse,” not Trump’s Quack cabinet. Mass firing of nonpartisan Inspectors General, agency closures and violation of the 1974 Impoundment Act are all unconstitutional and illegal actions, and thefts of taxpayer dollars and services.
Chris Norden
Moscow