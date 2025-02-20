Letters to the Editor

Trump opening door to corruption

We can at least credit President Trump with a certain craftiness, entirely apart from his total lack of honesty, patriotism, or commitment to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. What appears to be the random wrecking of our federal government and its institutions is actually a systematic sabotaging of government’s law enforcement and regulatory capacities.

But why would a president deliberately sabotage his own government, and in so doing sabotage one’s own country altogether? To enable unrestrained mass corruption and looting of public coffers by unelected billionaires like Elon Musk, that’s why. Musk “dontated” over a quarter of a billion dollars (yes, billion with a B) to Trump’s reelection campaign. Still wondering why he gets to loom over a seated and silent Trump while ranting to the American people from the Oval Office?