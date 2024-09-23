Letters to the Editor

Trump cuts could hurt kids

Among the flurry of chaotic and ill-conceived executive orders Trump is now issuing, seemingly without thought to the consequences, except to further his own authoritarian agenda, is a cut in spending for federal programs benefitting young children.

Our own son at age 4 got a big boost in life by participating in one of these threatened programs, Head Start. He is now a Ph.D. cancer researcher. Trump helped engineer the demise of Roe v. Wade that protected women from government intervention regarding their reproductive rights. If the government is complicit in forcing American women to have unwanted children, it should help nourish and educate those children, to make America stay great.

Richard Shafer

Pullman

Justice carried

The Idaho Statesman recently reported that an “Idaho GOP lawmaker wants women charged with murder for seeking abortions, end to exceptions” [of rape and incest] (Ian Max Stevenson, Feb 7, 2025).

What is Idaho coming to when a state senator deems it lawful to craft a bill that “could make women seeking abortions vulnerable to capital punishment”? (Misti DelliCarpini-Tolman, director of Planned Parenthood) If the bill had passed, women could have been incarcerated for life or executed by firing squad. Yes, you read that right.

Thankfully, Senate Republican leaders did not advance the bill. But the fact that such a heinous bill could even be written, much less presented, is truly galling. Why remove the exceptions of rape or incest from the already draconian Idaho abortion ban? Why withhold aid or mercy for the life-threatening complications of pregnancy? Or for miscarriage misconstrued as abortion?

Losing a pregnancy in any manner and for any reason can be hurtful, even if it’s an unplanned pregnancy. Take it from women who know.

Why does this GOP lawmaker need to control women in this way? Is it fear of women’s power to nourish life? Or, to expel it.

Nevertheless, I do not want to believe that Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, could sentence his own wife, or any woman, to life in prison or execution by firing squad, for losing a pregnancy, or for any reason. Are not women’s own lives more precious than gold to their living children?

Let Sen. Shippy imagine that before he next puts pen to paper.

Lisa Kliger

Moscow

Congress must stop Musk

Dale (Courtney), you certainly went off the deep end on your latest tirade against USAID. (Daily News, Feb. 13) You said Musk exposed many abuses in it. It took me a while to find your source, but I see it came from a MAGA congressman, Brian Mast, the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives. Other than the claim of $4.6 billion going to Catholic Relief Services, the total of the other programs you list amounts to less than 10% of the $40 billion the USAID administered.

While you decry these programs, I happen to think many of them are commendable, and I would need more specific information on the others before I would pass judgment. Catholic Relief Services is not a money laundering organization as Musk would want you to believe. The stated purpose of CRS is to work with organizations around the world to help poor and vulnerable people overcome emergencies, earn a living through agriculture and access affordable health care. Often times NGOs like CRS can extend the reach of our foreign aid where we have no government offices.

One of the largest programs of USAID is to provide emergency food assistance to places of need. I find it horrendous for the world’s richest man can cut off Ready to Use Therapeutic Food Packets used to keep starving children from dying from malnutrition. A word about the food USAID delivers. It is bought from American farmers. It helps keep our commodity prices stable while feeding the world. While Secretary Marco Rubio has ordered these programs to continue, reports from around the world say that American food continues to rot in warehouses. All because of your false savior, Elon Musk. You really need to do your homework, Dale.

Wayne Beebe

Pullman