Letters to the Editor

Nothing new from Baumgartner
Just made the mistake of listening to Michael Baumgartner’s interview on The Morning News. His response to the illegal activities of DOGE was particularly disturbing. His callous response was a self-centered concern for his inability to rent and paint his federal office space in Spokane. Conflating his inability to get a federal office space rented with the indiscriminate, random gutting of the federal workforce is just disgusting. Real people are losing their jobs, impacting real families — and his lone expressed concern is one arising out of selfishness.
Additionally, the real disconnect between the magnitude of the national debt, which he seemingly claims to want to fix, and both university research funding and the planting of trees in Spokane seemingly well aligns with the haphazard DOGE cutting — not one iota of intelligence applied in truly tackling the national debt. Maybe fewer tax cuts to the rich would help more significantly?
He then chuckles and says that he finds out about what was cut via phone calls from ticked off constituents. Thanks so much for your proactive representation, Michael. I guess I should not be surprised, as I’m certain you signed a loyalty oath to Trump — ignoring your oath to uphold the constitution. Like the old saying goes, “The more things change the more they stay the same.” You are just McMorris Rodgers v.2.
Erik Coats
Pullman
Trump’s promises
Donald Trump kept promises, he’s a dictator. He and his homeboy Musk are dismantling our entire federal infrastructure and robbing us blind. Every agency is on the block. Thousands of Americans are losing their jobs, benefits, social services, park access, health services and, with the new HHS worm brain, children’s wellbeing.
Spineless GOP drones are facing constituents but will do nothing, they’re filthy rich. Luckily MAGAs don’t go to parks, need health care, know any immigrants, need a safe workplace or safe air travel, a job or any retirement. They might be envied since the Dems end up with nothing while the Trumpers own the libs, whatever that is, have a slogan and a stupid hat.
No one wants to be wrong. No one wants to learn all their hope, sacrifice and resources was given to someone that has nothing but disdain for them and everyone else. Reality is tough, (but) at some time these people are going to have to admit they were taken by a whiny blowhard so loud, ubiquitous and overwhelming they were helpless to resist. Just a 2-year-old screaming in the supermarket to get that candy bar.
In mid-February Trump was at the Resolute desk with one of Elon’s litter who was evidently “hand picking” cabinet members and telling Trump to “shut up and go away.” That’s us now. How long before some tech kid renames us Dumberica?
R.M. Strongoni
Moscow