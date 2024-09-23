Letters to the Editor

Nothing new from Baumgartner

Just made the mistake of listening to Michael Baumgartner’s interview on The Morning News. His response to the illegal activities of DOGE was particularly disturbing. His callous response was a self-centered concern for his inability to rent and paint his federal office space in Spokane. Conflating his inability to get a federal office space rented with the indiscriminate, random gutting of the federal workforce is just disgusting. Real people are losing their jobs, impacting real families — and his lone expressed concern is one arising out of selfishness.

Additionally, the real disconnect between the magnitude of the national debt, which he seemingly claims to want to fix, and both university research funding and the planting of trees in Spokane seemingly well aligns with the haphazard DOGE cutting — not one iota of intelligence applied in truly tackling the national debt. Maybe fewer tax cuts to the rich would help more significantly?

He then chuckles and says that he finds out about what was cut via phone calls from ticked off constituents. Thanks so much for your proactive representation, Michael. I guess I should not be surprised, as I’m certain you signed a loyalty oath to Trump — ignoring your oath to uphold the constitution. Like the old saying goes, “The more things change the more they stay the same.” You are just McMorris Rodgers v.2.

Erik Coats

Pullman