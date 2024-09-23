Sections
OpinionMarch 6, 2025

Letters to the Editor

Tackling the ‘real’ issues

Upon reading about the latest of oh-so-many idiotic proposals being made in Boise, I was thrilled beyond words to hear about the latest to institute an official month of celebrating families. This would, of course, culminate in a celebration of Father’s Day and marriage between a man and a woman.

This is, indeed, a brilliant idea and so very much in touch with the pressing issues of our day. Until we are all on board with celebrating marriage between a man and a woman as a government-sanctioned homage to the 18th century, why should we worry about ... climate change, the war in Ukraine, our government being overrun by a ketmine-soaked tech bro who was never elected, knows nothing about governing, is determined to destroy our democracy and holds forth at a cabinet meeting while the elected “commander in chief” naps, to name just a few.

Idaho should be proud of its fine work during this recent legislative session where one culture war issue after another has been addressed while schools struggle to provide a decent education, doctors struggle to provide critical health care to pregnant women, pediatricians struggle to provide vaccinations that would save children’s lives, families struggle to put food on the table and pay their mortgages, ERs and hospitals struggle to meet the demands of their communities.

Meanwhile, the billionaires who have bought and paid for our government continue to avoid paying taxes to the tune of numbers that could have a significant impact on the quality of life for millions of American citizens.

Meg Kelley

Pullman

