Letters to the Editor

Tackling the ‘real’ issues

Upon reading about the latest of oh-so-many idiotic proposals being made in Boise, I was thrilled beyond words to hear about the latest to institute an official month of celebrating families. This would, of course, culminate in a celebration of Father’s Day and marriage between a man and a woman.

This is, indeed, a brilliant idea and so very much in touch with the pressing issues of our day. Until we are all on board with celebrating marriage between a man and a woman as a government-sanctioned homage to the 18th century, why should we worry about ... climate change, the war in Ukraine, our government being overrun by a ketmine-soaked tech bro who was never elected, knows nothing about governing, is determined to destroy our democracy and holds forth at a cabinet meeting while the elected “commander in chief” naps, to name just a few.