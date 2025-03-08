Letters to the Editor

Baumgartner’s ‘good week’ anything but

I was absolutely appalled to see a smiling Representative Michael Baumgartner post about his “good week” on social media just days after voting to approve a budget resolution that would cut $880 billion from Medicaid — a program that 54% of children in Washington’s 5th congressional district rely on for health care.

The budget also increases spending for immigration enforcement, increases the debt ceiling, and directs budget cuts for the education and workforce, agriculture, and transportation and infrastructure committees. It looks like Baumgartner has completely lost touch with the reality of his constituents and their needs. These budget cuts will be devastating for many ordinary people who are already struggling to get by, especially with inflation continuing to rise after the election.

Since getting sworn in, the freshman congressman seems giddy with the excitement of his new role, describing Trump’s inauguration as “magical,” and celebrating the opportunity to dine with Speaker Mike Johnson — the congressional architect of the plot to overturn the 2020 election. He has shown markedly less enthusiasm for engaging with his constituents, failing to hold any town halls during the February work period, though he did catch a college basketball game.

Baumgartner’s silence and inaction as an unelected billionaire recklessly slashes and burns his way through the federal government have already brought into question his commitment to his oath of office. Now his priorities are laid shamefully bare as he abandons his constituents and chooses party over country and comfort over duty. What a disgrace.

Corinna Donnerberg

Spokane

U.S. moral leadership lost

Today, I am reminded of the scene from the movie “Gandhi,” when NY Times reporter Vince Walker spoke over the phone from India in May 1930 after he witnessed the beating of peaceful Indian protestors in their Salt March against British domination: “Whatever moral ascendance the West held was lost today. India is free for she has taken all that steel and cruelty can give, and she has neither cringed nor retreated.”

In a scheduled conference this morning in the Oval Office, the Trump-Vance tag-team berated, belittled, demeaned President Zelenskyy. But Zelenskyy stood up to the bullies in a righteous defense of his invaded country. He did not allow for the lies to stand against his people as the United States turned its back on an ally in desperate need for help. With the threat of almost certain defeat for Ukraine if he did not kowtow to Trump/Vance, Zelenskyy demonstrated more courage this morning than all the Republican U.S. senators and legislators combined. He stood up to the American cowards and showed the entire world what small creatures they are.

A more precise paraphrase for today’s scene perhaps should read like this: “The moral leadership that the United States established in the trenches of WWI in 1917 and ’18 and reaffirmed on the storied beaches of Normandy in June 1944 and has held for over a century was lost today.” God have mercy on us for electing such pitiable so-called men to be our leaders.

D’Wayne Hodgin

Moscow

We should be proud of USAID

Recent attacks on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) echo the Trump administration’s basic disdain for the poor and powerless worldwide, and the replacement of American compassion and generosity with the greed and callousness Trump exemplifies.

Recent statistics show that American food aide has fed 58 million destitute people with 4 billion pounds of American commodities in 2022 alone. Driving into Whitman County, Washington, you are reminded that it is the No. 1 wheat producing county in the United States. USAID supports our farmers by assisting to export our food surpluses to keep commodity markets stable. Withdrawing such food aide will starve millions, including children, and will force many survivors to attempt emigration to wealthier countries like the United States.

I’ve worked in over 40 developing countries and witnessed the good work of USAID employees. We should be proud of what they do.

Richard Shafer