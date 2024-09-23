Letters to the Editor

Where’s Sen. Risch?

Where’s Sen. (Jim) Risch? Sen. Risch, head of the foreign relations committee and strong defender of Ukraine, has gone missing. Sen. Risch, Ukraine needs you. We need you to step up.

Linda Edwards

Moscow

Apologies to Zelenskyy

I want to publicly apologize to President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy for the abysmal way he was treated by President Trump and Vice President Vance in their meeting Feb. 28. I am appalled that a leader supposedly representing democracy would treat a democratic ally, who is actively at war defending his country, with such disregard and disrespect. Zelenskyy was bullied, talked over and ridiculed by both Trump and Vance.

Prior to this meeting, Trump met with Vladimir Putin, the aggressor who has invaded Ukraine not once, but twice. He then publicly and falsely called Zelenskyy a dictator and said he started the war. Next he extracted a deal with Zelenskyy to sign over mineral rights to half of the rare minerals in Ukraine. Trump has not consulted with any of our democratic allies, nor has he even said if Zelenskyy is going to be allowed in the negotiations to end the war. I guess this is what Vance was calling diplomacy?

The meeting included a Trump tirade about how innocent poor Putin is of any attempt to spread false information in America. In addition, a staffer from Tass, the government controlled Russian news outlet, was present, in spite of the White House not allowing experienced AP reporters.

Please watch the full meeting on YouTube. My thought is maybe if Zelenskyy would offer to let Trump build a Trump Tower in Kyiv, he would get further.

Sharon Curtis

Moscow

Courtney’s ridiculous claims

Two weeks ago, Dale Courtney wrote a nearly fact-free His View about USAID. Thank you, Wayne Beebe, for fact-checking (and pointing out how easy it is to fact check) Courtney’s ridiculous claims.

As if there were nothing wrong with his last column, Courtney not only bragged about how he drew back the curtain on the wastefulness of USAID, although nearly all the findings of DOGE were found to be either exaggerated or downright lies, Courtney this week (Feb. 25) dove into what DOGE found regarding Social Security. Again, Mr. Beebe pointed out how ridiculous these claims were as well.

Being fact checked, obviously, doesn’t seem to discourage Courtney in the slightest, as he has been espousing ridiculous claims all the way back to before COVID. Time after time he has been taken to the woodshed by true experts, but not only didn’t he take back any false claims he had expounded upon, he instead has kept referring to them as if they were fact for years afterward.

I truly do not understand why Courtney continues to make claims as if they were facts when they are so easily debunked. Who is his audience? Is the MAGA crowd so easily fooled? If he’s going to write on a topic he knows nothing about, he should at least put in a few minutes of research before parroting talking points from Newsmax or Fox News. I agree with Mr. Beebe — why does the Daily News give Courtney a platform to spread his lies and disinformation?

Wade Hoiland

Pullman

Message to Baumgartner

My message to our U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, based on my email to him:

Have you no nationwide condemnation and world apology for how Donald Trump and JD Vance humiliated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb. 28? And your subsequent call for Zelenskyy’s resignation makes no sense given your statement that Russia clearly started the war and has been the aggressor — on second thought, it makes great sense considering your already evident cowardice in standing up to Trump, Vance and Elon Musk. You certainly lack the spine of President Zelenskyy.