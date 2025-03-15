Letters to the Editor

A note for Baumgartner

Hello Congressman (Michael) Baumgartner. I have lived in Pullman for 28 years. Part of what makes this a special place are the academic institutions in your jurisdiction.

With the current attacks from the Republican administration on education, federal grants supporting research, and reciprocal tariffs on agricultural products, the amount of frustration and stress within your constituents is at an all-time high and rising. I hope you are writing the pink slips of every federal employee dismissed in the last few weeks so you may put a name and face to your actions. How many institutes of higher education are in your district? Perhaps you should reflect on all the grad students and researchers that have been affected by your support for the supposed efficiency cuts to the workforce.

I hope you’re paying attention to what you and your colleagues are actually doing to the people that you represent in the Inland Northwest. It’s time you represent ALL your constituents and to stop this maelstrom of chaos that’s being thrown at all of us.

I look forward to your response to my concerns.

Tom Rodgers

Pullman

New spin on the ‘Greatest Commandment’

The morning after watching the Trump/Zelenskyy news conference, I woke with the story of the Good Samaritan in my head (Luke 10: 25-27). Here’s an updated version: Jesus just happens to be on campus when a professor of religious studies discusses the passage referred to as the “Greatest Commandment” in Matthew 22:36-40.

“So, who’s my neighbor?” the professor asks.

Jesus offers a parable: This dude’s been beaten, robbed and left half-dead at an isolated rest stop. A pastor arrives, sees danger, locks his doors and drives away. Another esteemed citizen does the same. Finally, an illegal immigrant stops, bandages the guy’s wounds and ensures he’s cared for. The professor recognizes that this “alien” acted as the neighbor, loving as the commandment directs.

Thinking about the White House meeting, the analogy might be more like a robber baron placing the guy’s village under siege. The guy seeks help from the new boss of a very rich city, “Give me gold and I might assist.”

The boss says, “Other support is meaningless compared to mine.”

“Others have been kind,” the guy honestly replies.

“They are not great like me,” the boss says.

“They, too have helped,” the guy repeats.

“You ingrate!” the ruler’s sycophant exclaims. “You haven’t even said thank you for this huge offer to maybe help your village if you give us some gold!”

In this analogy it seems that to love one’s neighbor means to get something from them. And $5 million may soon purchase citizenship. Isn’t this the greatest?

Virginia Colvig

Pullman

Pullman superintendent contract handled correctly

My name is Cooper Jaquish. I’ve served the Pullman School District for 11 years, and I’m a parent of two children in the district, a taxpayer, and former Pullman ESP President. I’m writing to support the school board’s decision to handle the superintendent’s contract renewal as a public action item.