Letters to the Editor

A note for Baumgartner
Hello Congressman (Michael) Baumgartner. I have lived in Pullman for 28 years. Part of what makes this a special place are the academic institutions in your jurisdiction.
With the current attacks from the Republican administration on education, federal grants supporting research, and reciprocal tariffs on agricultural products, the amount of frustration and stress within your constituents is at an all-time high and rising. I hope you are writing the pink slips of every federal employee dismissed in the last few weeks so you may put a name and face to your actions. How many institutes of higher education are in your district? Perhaps you should reflect on all the grad students and researchers that have been affected by your support for the supposed efficiency cuts to the workforce.
I hope you’re paying attention to what you and your colleagues are actually doing to the people that you represent in the Inland Northwest. It’s time you represent ALL your constituents and to stop this maelstrom of chaos that’s being thrown at all of us.
I look forward to your response to my concerns.
Tom Rodgers
Pullman
New spin on the ‘Greatest Commandment’
The morning after watching the Trump/Zelenskyy news conference, I woke with the story of the Good Samaritan in my head (Luke 10: 25-27). Here’s an updated version: Jesus just happens to be on campus when a professor of religious studies discusses the passage referred to as the “Greatest Commandment” in Matthew 22:36-40.
“So, who’s my neighbor?” the professor asks.
Jesus offers a parable: This dude’s been beaten, robbed and left half-dead at an isolated rest stop. A pastor arrives, sees danger, locks his doors and drives away. Another esteemed citizen does the same. Finally, an illegal immigrant stops, bandages the guy’s wounds and ensures he’s cared for. The professor recognizes that this “alien” acted as the neighbor, loving as the commandment directs.
Thinking about the White House meeting, the analogy might be more like a robber baron placing the guy’s village under siege. The guy seeks help from the new boss of a very rich city, “Give me gold and I might assist.”
The boss says, “Other support is meaningless compared to mine.”
“Others have been kind,” the guy honestly replies.
“They are not great like me,” the boss says.
“They, too have helped,” the guy repeats.
“You ingrate!” the ruler’s sycophant exclaims. “You haven’t even said thank you for this huge offer to maybe help your village if you give us some gold!”
In this analogy it seems that to love one’s neighbor means to get something from them. And $5 million may soon purchase citizenship. Isn’t this the greatest?
Virginia Colvig
Pullman
Pullman superintendent contract handled correctly
My name is Cooper Jaquish. I’ve served the Pullman School District for 11 years, and I’m a parent of two children in the district, a taxpayer, and former Pullman ESP President. I’m writing to support the school board’s decision to handle the superintendent’s contract renewal as a public action item.
The superintendent’s contract is the only position hired, evaluated, and renewed directly by the board. That level of responsibility requires transparency. According to OSPI, Dr. (Bob) Maxwell’s salary is over $257,000 — a 32% increase since 2019-20. During the same time, my own salary increased only 17%, while inflation rose roughly 23%. In 2023, Dr. Maxwell’s immediate administrative team — all making over $100,000 — received a 5.2% COLA, while the rest of the district received 4.7%. These decisions matter, especially with budget cuts looming. Transparency and accountability are essential for long-term stability.
Mr. Craig Nelson ran on that exact platform and won by a landslide. The community spoke. Accountability builds trust and I believe that’s what our district needs to move forward.
Cooper Jaquish
Pullman
Why vote against your self-interests?
Sunday’s Spokesman-Review (March 9) has an article with this headline: “Republicans’ cuts to Medicaid could shutter hospitals, maternity care in rural towns.” It describes how many smaller hospitals in rural towns may have to close due to lack of funding. It says President Trump won by high percentage in these areas. This is the disconnect I don’t understand. Don’t they want health care? Why do people vote against their best interests?
The Republican Party makes it clear they are on the side of people gaining more money. The loss of health care facilities will be brought about by tax cuts for people who don’t need it. We all need food, housing, clothing, education and health care. How do we get it? By working hard, and the people who have made more money need to share more in taxes to help those less fortunate. This is the philosophy of the Democrat Party. I am a member, and can vouch for the hours spent trying to create programs to help improve society as a whole. It’s about VALUES, and what kind of country we want to build.
President Trump presented clear alternatives before the election. Project 2025 told us the plans. What were the barriers to listening? If you care about improving the lifestyle for everyone, vote Democrat in future elections, if we’re lucky enough to get to vote again.
Roz Luther
Spokane
Great again?
Did anyone not see this coming?
When a West Ada School District teacher is ordered to remove a classroom poster reading, “Everyone is Welcome Here,” it becomes clear what will replace the now-forbidden goals of diversity, equity and diversity:
Homogeneity, partiality and exclusion.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Let your voice be heard
I am not alone in regularly contacting Rep. (Russ) Fulcher and Sens. (Mike) Crapo and (Jim) Risch as I witness dramatic changes in our government. During their week off, none had an open meeting with constituents.
Our legislators appear to be standing to the side, while DOGE reaches into each governmental department making erratic policy decisions. Cabinet members of each executive office are not making decisions, they too are waiting until Elon (Musk) leaves May 30. Lawyers are stepping in to protect congressional laws, while President Trump seeks retribution against people, organizations and businesses. He waffles with tariffs while businesses struggle to make decisions, shrugs off stock market volatility, supports Russia’s war against Ukraine, ignores increased unemployment and inflation, plans a give-away of public lands to private industry, refuses to stabilize Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid; to put it quite simply — it is a chaotic mess!
Call your state and federal legislators. Rep. Fulcher at (202) 224-3121; Sen. Risch at (202) 224-2752; and Sen. Crapo at (202) 224-6142. Go to bit.ly/3DFypBc for your Idaho state legislators’ phone numbers.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston