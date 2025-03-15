Letters to the Editor

Little fails leadership test
I was one of more than 30,000 Idahoans who called Gov. (Brad) Little’s office asking him to veto the voucher bill. I have called on other subjects as well and sent emails. The only response is he does what he planned to do anyway, or in the case of an email, I receive an automated response. That response says he doesn’t get involved in bills until they reach his desk and I should contact my legislators.
A true leader would be involved and would act (veto) as he indicated he would if a bill did not meet his criteria. Who is pulling his strings? Does he think he can win another term as governor, or is he looking for a cushy job with some Republican “think” tank?
L.J. Ross
Deary