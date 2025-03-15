Letters to the Editor

Little fails leadership test

I was one of more than 30,000 Idahoans who called Gov. (Brad) Little’s office asking him to veto the voucher bill. I have called on other subjects as well and sent emails. The only response is he does what he planned to do anyway, or in the case of an email, I receive an automated response. That response says he doesn’t get involved in bills until they reach his desk and I should contact my legislators.