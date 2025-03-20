Letters to the Editor

Braver Angels workshops planned this weekend

We are all negatively impacted by extreme partisanship that prevents us from communicating civilly with each other. How many of us can no longer talk with certain family members or friends?

Confused or bewildered by what “the other side” thinks or what they say about “your side”? Braver Angels can help. As a national, bipartisan, nonprofit organization, its mission is “bringing Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.”

Braver Angels pairs Democrats and Republicans to work together at every level, delivering free workshops like the “Red/Blue” workshops happening on Saturday, March 22, in Moscow and Lewiston. This workshop brings together equal numbers of “Reds” (conservative-leaning) and “Blues” (progressive-leaning) in structured, moderated discussions that focus on reducing stereotyped thinking, clarifying disagreements, listening and learning rather than declaring and debating, and building the relationships needed to find common ground.