OpinionMarch 20, 2025

Letters to the Editor

Braver Angels workshops planned this weekend

We are all negatively impacted by extreme partisanship that prevents us from communicating civilly with each other. How many of us can no longer talk with certain family members or friends?

Confused or bewildered by what “the other side” thinks or what they say about “your side”? Braver Angels can help. As a national, bipartisan, nonprofit organization, its mission is “bringing Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.”

Braver Angels pairs Democrats and Republicans to work together at every level, delivering free workshops like the “Red/Blue” workshops happening on Saturday, March 22, in Moscow and Lewiston. This workshop brings together equal numbers of “Reds” (conservative-leaning) and “Blues” (progressive-leaning) in structured, moderated discussions that focus on reducing stereotyped thinking, clarifying disagreements, listening and learning rather than declaring and debating, and building the relationships needed to find common ground.

Pre-registration is required at each site: Moscow: bit.ly/3FbD2TH and Lewiston: bit.ly/4i5PF1y.

Also, there is a free showing of the Braver Angels documentary “Reuniting America” followed by a panel discussion at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, March 23, from 4-5:30 p.m., sponsored by Avista Utilities.

Please take advantage of these opportunities to “bridge the divide” we are experiencing.

Kathy Dawes

Moscow

