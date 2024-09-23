Letters to the Editor

Protect religious freedom

Faith-based organizations that support immigrants, refugees and the poor are under attack from Musk and his DOGE gang. These organizations include Catholic Charities, Church World Service, Episcopal Migration Ministries, Hebrew Immigration Aid Society, and Lutheran Social Services. Congress has supported the work done by such groups for decades, yet members of Congress have done nothing to block the attacks on our Constitution and on religious freedom.

Please join the Moscow Interfaith Association in emailing or phoning your representatives in Congress, asking them to exercise their Constitutional duties and to protect religious freedom. An easy way to contact your representatives is through 5calls.org.

Thank you for standing up for our liberties and for the lives of those who need our support.

Walter Hesford, on behalf of the Moscow Interfaith Association

Moscow

Trump’s real sins

Anti-Trump screeds on the Moscow-Pullman Daily News Opinion pages flourish ad nauseum. Who can challenge my opening observation? It’s just a fact.

I have no problem with criticism of the president and his administration. They deserve it, but not always for the same tired old reasons cited by MP writers and columnists afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. They rant on about such things as corporate welfare, tax cuts for the rich, mistreatment of foreign aliens, Elon Musk and DOGE overkill; about mass firings of federal workers, racial descrimination in hiring; about, in short, alleged executive branch overreach on any number of fronts.

But what I rarely hear or read is any complaint about Trump’s enabling of one tiny foreign entity in particular, to conduct a highly destructive and murderous military campaign against a weak and helpless people, employing U.S. supplied weaponry. Except for one MP columnist, I can’t remember reading a single article about the ongoing Gaza genocide and U.S. complicity in that slaughter under both the former and present American administrations. (For that matter, I never read much about U.S. involvement in the toppling of several foreign governments in the past, and the subsequent destruction, death and mayhem which followed.) Those kinds of topics seem to be off limits for most MP writers and columnists.

Why is this? I think the lying propaganda of our perceived closest ally in the Middle East, Israel, and their Jewish surrogates in our own government, have captured the minds of many folks in this community and across the country. They are convinced that our greatest enemies are terrorist regimes like Hamas, Iran, Yemen and Lebanon.

Monday, March 17, Israel broke a ceasefire agreement, brokered almost totally by the U.S. The IDF rained down tons of American-made bombs upon innocent, unprotected civilians in Gaza, killing over 400 of them. Most certainly, Trump gave Netenyahu and his Israeli friends the green light to do this.

I am finally persuaded that Trump is far more in bed with Israel than his previous two predecessors. The big Jewish donors and lobbies have their blood-stained fingers fastened tightly around his throat. Israel owns Trump.

Timothy Moore

Potlatch

Silence is complicity

The recent detention of Mahmoud Khalil and the ongoing violence in Gaza demand our attention. These are not isolated events, they are interconnected warnings that should alarm us all.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University scholar and lawful U.S. resident, was arrested without charge. His only “offense” was speaking out for Palestinian rights. The Trump administration is exploiting an obscure immigration law to strip Khalil’s green card over his activism. President Trump even celebrated this as “the first of many” in a crackdown on campus dissent. Silencing peaceful advocates under the guise of foreign policy is not only unconstitutional, it is an assault on free speech itself.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, ceasefires exist in name only. Israeli forces continue to kill civilians each day, violating international law. Tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children, have already been killed. This is what Mahmoud Khalil was protesting, the bombing of homes, the blockade of aid, and the erosion of basic humanity.

Yet here in our own community, silence prevails. Our city council recently refused to support a ceasefire resolution, a simple affirmation that killing civilians is unacceptable.

How long will we remain silent? Will we wait until federal overreach reaches our own doorstep, taking our neighbors without charge?

We cannot afford to be passive observers. The voices of those who care about justice and human rights matter now more than ever. Silence emboldens injustice. If we fail to speak up now, what will we say when the consequences arrive at our own door?

Beder Bourahmah

Pullman

Pullman School District and public trust

Responding to Cooper Jaquish’s letter (March 15/16, 2025). I was the Pullman High School shop teacher for 36 years, retiring in 2019. I taught an awful lot of your kids and I “served” under six different superintendents, and then came assistant superintendents, innumerable principals and a variety of other administrators with long-forgotten acronyms. It is safe to say that district administration grew in those years while your shop offerings diminished. When I started we had three teachers and aides for: automotive/welding/ metals/woods and drafting.

In all of these years, Craig Nelson (current school board member) was the only full-time administer that I worked with and not for. He is decent to the core, a community member, with a lifetime of diverse public education knowledge and experience both in district and out. We are lucky he came back home to Pullman.

And I agree with Cooper Jaquish. Craig won the school board election “by a landslide. The community spoke.” He won against Jim Everman (long-term incumbent) on a platform that transparency and accountability lead to long-term stability. The community spoke. Put their trust, their hopes in Craig.

As to Bob’s salary (over $257,000) — a 32% increase since 2019-20 — I recall, shortly before retiring in 2019, there was a 79% vote of no confidence in Dr. Maxwell and his administration by PEA (Pullman Education Association) and related district staff. Now retired, what can be said ... go figure ... interesting logarithm ... how do you spell CEO?

But as Cooper Jaquish said: in a landslide election the community spoke. Transparency and accountability! That is what builds public trust and the superintendent’s contract renewal as a public action item seems a step in that direction.