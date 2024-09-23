Letters to the Editor

Major flaw in Idaho’s school tax credit

As a resident of Washington state, I normally do not comment on Idaho politics, but Mr. (Dale) Courtney’s opinion piece (March 11/13) on the new Idaho Family School Credit has a major flaw. While it is capped at $50 million in 2026, it can increase to $339 million in 2027. This credit program will come from the educational appropriation in the Idaho general fund.

Here is the problem, as I see it. More than half of Idaho’s counties do not have a private school. There are 121 private schools in Idaho; 26 of them are in rural communities; 30% of the private schools (36) are in Ada County alone. Dale says he wants education tax dollars to follow the child not the ZIP code, but the ZIP codes in Ada County would benefit the most from this form of school credit. The money would be flowing from rural counties, which have lower tax bases, to urban counties, which have much higher bases. Take Latah County. There are four private schools in the county. All of them are in Moscow. Why should the schools in Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Kendrick and Potlatch lose out on state funds to support the private school students in Moscow?