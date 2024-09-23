Letters to the Editor

My Kuwaiti grandparents took us in and hid us when the Iraqi forces were making people disappear. Eventually, the U.S. was able to negotiate for the safe passage of American citizens out of Kuwait, but my mother would need to prove that I was a U.S. citizen. The Iraqi government nullified the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, so she would need to travel to Baghdad.

She made the journey without my father, who was a Kuwaiti without a Kuwait. The U.S. embassy met us at the Baghdad airport. With her bravery and the support of the U.S. government, we were able to flee to the U.S., to my grandma’s home. My father ran out of his epilepsy medication while trapped in Kuwait and was allowed to leave through the Saudi border.

My father, who met my mother while studying at university in Washington, was bilingual, tech savvy and an excellent shot. He knew he would be an asset to the U.S. in their efforts to liberate Kuwait. So, even though he could rest now that he could hold his children again, he felt the burden of his moral obligations and volunteered as an interpreter for the U.S. Army and deployed with them back Kuwait.

Beder Bourahmah

Pullman