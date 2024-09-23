Sections
OpinionSeptember 19, 2024

Letters to the Editor

A resolution for change — Part 1

I moved to the area in 2015 and I have lived in Pullman for eight years.

I was born in Kuwait in 1989. On Aug. 2 the next year we woke up under occupation. Iraq invaded and annexed Kuwait overnight. My mother was younger than 30 with three boys younger than 6 and 7,000 miles away from her childhood home in Washington.

In fear of the occupiers, she dyed her hair black, wore a black abaya, and avoided speaking going through checkpoints. Anything to blend in as much as possible.

My Kuwaiti grandparents took us in and hid us when the Iraqi forces were making people disappear. Eventually, the U.S. was able to negotiate for the safe passage of American citizens out of Kuwait, but my mother would need to prove that I was a U.S. citizen. The Iraqi government nullified the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, so she would need to travel to Baghdad.

She made the journey without my father, who was a Kuwaiti without a Kuwait. The U.S. embassy met us at the Baghdad airport. With her bravery and the support of the U.S. government, we were able to flee to the U.S., to my grandma’s home. My father ran out of his epilepsy medication while trapped in Kuwait and was allowed to leave through the Saudi border.

My father, who met my mother while studying at university in Washington, was bilingual, tech savvy and an excellent shot. He knew he would be an asset to the U.S. in their efforts to liberate Kuwait. So, even though he could rest now that he could hold his children again, he felt the burden of his moral obligations and volunteered as an interpreter for the U.S. Army and deployed with them back Kuwait.

Beder Bourahmah

Pullman

