OpinionSeptember 26, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Debate revelations

There were a few revelations in the Harris-Trump debate on Sept. 10. They were recent comments made by the former President.

For instance he said “immigrants are eating pets ... millions of insane criminals are entering America ... gangs are taking over our cities ... babies are being killed after they are born ... vote for me and you will never have to vote again ... your son will go to school and come home a girl after getting a sex change at school ... I am the chosen one ...” And on and on.

A few old sayings define this debate.

“No amount of evidence will ever convince an idiot.” — Mark Twain.

“Never miss a good chance to shut up.” — Will Rogers.

“You can’t fix stupid.” — Ron White.

RM Strongoni

Moscow

