Letters to the Editor

Do Donald Trump’s supporters have any concept of living under a dictator?

Have they ever studied Russia under Putin, Venezuela under Maduro, Chile under Pinochet, Germany under Hitler?

Or closer to home, where Cuba traded one dictator, Fulgencio Batista, who committed genocide against opposition, for a “better” one, communist Fidel Castro?

Are they currently watching Benjamin Netanyahu stay in power to avoid jail time from corruption charges — convicted felon Trump’s goal? Despite massive internal Israeli protests demanding his resignation, Netanyahu continues his annihilation of Gaza.

Can they relate to being jailed, beaten and even killed, for opposing a dictator, as illustrated recently by Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death and 24 Venezuelan Maduro protesters killed? Trump has pledged to jail political opponents, saying “such people will be ‘sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country’” (Spokesman-Review, 9/9/24).

Also, I ask Trump supporters, unless you’re wealthy, do you think he will change and actually support measures that benefit you rather than simply continuing to talk like he does to stoke your emotions and anger?

Project 2025, written by Trump’s associates, is his dictator playbook; he admires autocrats like Netanyahu and especially Putin to whom Trump would hand over Ukraine.

Locally, if Michael Baumgartner is elected U.S. representative, does anyone think he’ll stand up to Trump’s dictator aspirations any better than the other current congressional Republicans?

Carmela Conroy, opposing Baumgartner, has international diplomat career experience, including dealing with dictatorships, to help her understand and counter Trump.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Carter-Goodheart’s perspective needed

I’m supporting Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart for Idaho House District 6 seat A. Unlike “conservative” candidates who seem to have no concept of land conservation or the conservation of disappearing species, she is ready to work for “restoring our forests and public lands” and makes “sustainable agriculture” a priority. She also supports early childhood education, which is proven to improve outcomes and is an area chronically underfunded in Idaho.

Trish is a Nez Perce tribal member. I believe her love for the land is real and that, particularly in Idaho where precious wildlands are so rapidly disappearing, the presence of a Native American perspective in Boise is long overdue and much needed. Thank you, Trish, for running, for giving us this choice.

Karen Schumaker

Deary

Parker collegial, pragmatic

Are you a traditional Republican, looking for a candidate who doesn’t make the hair on the back of your neck stand up? Voters across the country feel the tension of a political continuum pulled taut by extreme positions on both ends. It’s harder to justify casting a straight party ticket. Most of us are somewhere in the middle anyway, so here’s an idea: Julia Parker is running for the Idaho Senate in District 6. She’s a Democrat who gets along with everybody. Not that she’s a pushover, but when presented with sound arguments, she’s persuadable. She gains perspective from talking with people from all walks of life.

As a Moscow City Council member, Julia is collegial and pragmatic. She studies the issues, makes her case, compromises when warranted, and continues to work collaboratively beside colleagues, regardless of political ideology. Those would be valuable traits to advance in Idaho’s Senate, which has had a proud reputation for that over the years, but which now seem imperiled by the taint of negativity and hyper-partisanship in today’s fevered political environment.

Julia is a nurse, a mom, an educator and an eldercare expert ... all good skills to have in a Legislature tasked with voting on complex issues that include healthcare, family freedom, personal choice, education and the well-being of Idaho seniors. Check out Julia’s website (votejuliaparker.com) or invite her to meet you and your friends for coffee, so you can get to know her, then cast your ballot for Julia Parker, District 6 senator.

Nancy Chaney and Gary Bryan

Moscow