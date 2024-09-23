Letters to the Editor

This is a fact of life?

So far this year there have been an average of one mass shooting per day in the USA resulting in 385 dead and 1,700 wounded. About once a week these shootings are in schools resulting in 49 being shot with 11 dead.

There are 460 million guns in the US, 70 million are semiautomatic. And more are manufactured every day. The laws that govern their possession and use are ridiculous.

The former president has had two assassination attempts in as many months so far. The FBI, Secret Service, CIA, ATF, Homeland Security and a myriad of other law enforcement agencies are frantically running around trying to figure out how to better protect political figures. This is just a waste of time and resources as the GOP Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance simply stated, “... mass shootings are a fact of life ...” He forgot the thoughts and prayers.

There is no doubt one tune in Vance’s head is by the Police. “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”

RM Strongoni

Moscow

This is your guy

Donald Trump makes no policy recommendations to convince citizens he’s worth voting for and drums up pathetic nonsense and fearmongering, especially toward veterans and immigration.

Mimicking the “Price is Right,” before boxes of cereal and other merchandise, the Donald, again, insulted veterans by denigrating values of the Congressional Medal of Honor and uplifting the Presidential Medal of Freedom as, “... the civilian version,” which is, “actually much better, because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers; they’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”

Trump represents a horrid example of compassion. This is your guy.

Trump displayed his vaunted math skills, saying, according to C-Span, “jobs in the Biden administration in the past year — 100% of available jobs — has gone to migrants. It’s substantially a much higher number than that.” This is your guy.

Always-Trumpers, I’m no math whiz either, but, using hidden subtlety — illegal immigrants taking substantially more jobs than 100% is impossibile. This is your guy.

Despite continual diatribes about nothing being done concerning the border, he ordered his lackeys to block a very conservative immigration package. This is your guy.

Recently, he lied, saying, Kamala Harris “stole the nomination from crooked Joe.”

Trump the child also continues to use third grade schoolyard taunts, name-calling and “I’m rubber, you’re glue” blather. This is your guy.

Jim Roach

Moscow