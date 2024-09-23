Letters to the Editor

Demographic storm, indeed

Praise and renown to Dale Courtney for his excellent column, “Demographic storm ahead: Labor shortage threatens economy” (Sept. 24, 2024), filled with good data on trends that threaten our economy.

It’s true that our COVID-19 shutdown hurt the economy. The effects will influence the workforce for a long time.

COVID-19 killed some 1.2 million Americans, almost twice as many as the 675,000 who died of the Spanish Flu pandemic. The economic impact of their loss also will be felt down the road. An economic study estimated that intervention saved 866,350 to 1,711,150 lives.

Truly, many of the victims were elderly and therefore not in the workforce. There appears to be no data on how many jobs were permanently vacated by workers whose post-COVID fatigue made it impossible for them to work.

I wasn’t among them, having been long retired before the virus found me in 2023, and major fatigue continues to seriously limit what I can do besides sleep and veg.

As Dale pointed out, severe economic crises lie ahead.

Unfortunately, many businesses require college degrees for work that used to be performed by high school graduates or even by people who didn’t graduate high school. Also, our society underuses community colleges and trade schools.

Dale is spot-on about immigration. We need more, not less as former President Trump blathers.

Yes, we need skilled immigrants, but what happened to “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”?

Our great nation was built on the backs of poor and destitute immigrants. Some arrived in New York with as little as a dollar in their pocket.

We long ago began discriminating against downtrodden would-be immigrants.

Thanks, Dale, for the wakeup call.

Terence L. Day

Pullman

The people will decide

Dorothy Moon (chairperson, Idaho Republican Party) has rightfully condemned the defacing of political signs. Her example is a poster condemning Prop 1. In the same email, she noted that “both the Idaho Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have denounced Rank Choice Voting.”

That is their right, however, Prop 1 was not sponsored by any political party. About 70,000 people (7% of the total registered voters in the state) signed petitions supporting the initiative. So why the Republican anti-Prop 1 signs? If anyone has violated voters’ rights, it is the Republican closed primary with every effort made to close it even more. The closed primary was a key stimulus for the Prop 1 effort and there was a simple way to avoid it. Go back to a fair open primary like we used to have.

The recent actions by Moon and Attorney General Labrador fly in the face of our democratic process. They forced the issue and now the people will decide.

Earl H. Bennett

Genesee

Who supports these guys?

As the November election draws nearer and nearer, I, like many, have seen an increase in the number of mailed pieces promoting our local incumbent politicians, Brandon Mitchell and Daniel Foreman. I was surprised to find a group that was willing to support them. During the primaries, it seemed that many local organizations opposed these candidates, especially Foreman.

Instead of just throwing away the pamphlets, I Googled the provider of the mailing and found that they are, of course, out of state and funded by big money — not Idahoans. I encourage everyone to pay attention to who is supporting the candidates running to represent our district and make sure those candidates’ values align with those that are important to you.

In this district, education is a driver of the economy, backbone of many of our small towns and is a pathway to our future leaders. Foreman voted against every bill that supported public education last session. He only voted “yes” one time for education, and that bill failed and would have put our tax dollars into the pockets of the private schools, which are not held to the same standards as our public schools.

It’s time to vote against Dan Foreman once and for all and send a strong message to the Republican party to put forth candidates that reflect our district, not just their national platform.