Letters to the Editor

Culture warriors be gone

There is about 1% of our Idaho community that identifies as transgender. Folks who don’t feel comfortable in the gender on their birth certificates feel bad much of the time. They feel like they aren’t and can’t be themselves. This feeling manifests as depression and makes it hard for them to be productive members of society.

Then comes along some innovative medical practices, like microdosing hormones, and people start feeling better. Except that is not OK. Not for our Idaho Legislature.

They have tried to pass 19 bills that affect transgender people. Even though the medical associations, the psychologists’ organizations all support “gender affirming medical treatment,” the Legislature knows better. Remember we’re talking about 1 out of 100 Idaho citizens. The bill HB 668 did pass and now gender-affirming health care is no longer available for Medicaid and state health insured individuals. Is this OK with you?

It’s not OK for me. I didn’t elect these characters who spend their time in Boise harassing small groups in Idaho. Not when there are real needs in our communities.

The Idaho Constitution mandates the Legislature to study and improve and fund activities that make Idaho better. How does it help all of us if these folks don’t get the care they desire?

For me it’s a “don’t look behind the curtain” thing. Like a “see me? I’m going to be passing laws, protecting you and your family from trans gender folks, so you may not bump shoulders at Winco.” Please.

Meanwhile, real needs, like helping our farming community, our wildfire preparedness, our school buildings and child care, these issues get tabled. For next session.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to use my vote to clean out the culture warriors and bring in the problem solvers this November.

Zena Hartung

Moscow

Why you gotta be so mean?

Following singer/song writer Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Harris and Walz for president and vice president, Donald Trump’s immediate response on his Truth Social media platform was predictable, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

If you watch Swift perform her song “Mean” at the 2012 Grammy Awards, it is evident she is singing about a guy like Trump, who is a compulsive liar a narcissist and a bully. The refrain is: “And all you’re ever going to be is mean. Why you gotta be so mean?”

Most young women learn to detect a jerk and a creep if they encounter one. Since Donald Trump attended an all-boys military school, he had no experience in this regard to report on.

But as an adult he has been accused by at least 18 women of varying degrees of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct. At one time he boasted of such encounters, but such idiocy doesn’t play well with most of the American electorate in 2024.

Trump has so many misogynistic characteristics, you wonder why women would vote for him. There are reports of a movement by conservative Christian women, who are repelled by Trump’s crude and often criminal behavior, to avoid informing their Trump-supporting boyfriends, family members and husbands that they will vote for Harris and Walz instead of him.

In 2020 Trump received 42% of the female vote, vs. 57% of the male vote. Since Trump hasn’t done anything to improve his standing with women, especially since engineering the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the subsequent loss of reproductive freedom for millions of American women, perhaps women of good conscience who previously supported Trump can intervene to help save us all from the curse of a second Trump presidency.

Richard Shafer

Pullman

Thoughtful, reasonable people