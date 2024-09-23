Letters to the Editor

No to Dan Foreman

We like Dan Foreman. We voted for him in 2022 to assume a senate seat in the Idaho State Legislature. In fact, at the time, we were probably one of very few residents in our Potlatch neighborhood who prominently displayed a sign on our front lawn in support of the candidate. Because on most of the social, moral and fiscal issues, including, of course, abortion, we agree with him.

But all that has changed now.

Earlier this year, at a Republican gathering in Viola, I asked the man point blank if he supported Israel, and if he thought Israel to be our best and most loyal ally in the Middle East. He answered with a resounding “yes,” followed by mutterings of approval from the audience.

That finished us off. We refuse to vote for any candidate, Republican or Democrat, who actively supports the Zionist Jewish regime. Moreover, I plan to boycott this election cycle altogether. Neither of the presidential candidates, for example, takes positions vis-a-vis Israel of which we can approve.