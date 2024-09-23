Letters to the Editor

No to Dan Foreman
We like Dan Foreman. We voted for him in 2022 to assume a senate seat in the Idaho State Legislature. In fact, at the time, we were probably one of very few residents in our Potlatch neighborhood who prominently displayed a sign on our front lawn in support of the candidate. Because on most of the social, moral and fiscal issues, including, of course, abortion, we agree with him.
But all that has changed now.
Earlier this year, at a Republican gathering in Viola, I asked the man point blank if he supported Israel, and if he thought Israel to be our best and most loyal ally in the Middle East. He answered with a resounding “yes,” followed by mutterings of approval from the audience.
That finished us off. We refuse to vote for any candidate, Republican or Democrat, who actively supports the Zionist Jewish regime. Moreover, I plan to boycott this election cycle altogether. Neither of the presidential candidates, for example, takes positions vis-a-vis Israel of which we can approve.
I’ve written before, and will write again in unequivocal language, that modern Israel is a criminal rogue state, ever since its inception in 1948. There is no justification from the Bible for its existence. There is no argument from secular reasoning for its original formation.
From David ben Gurion’s reign to the present, faux Israel has had one singular objective in place, to drive out or kill the indigenous Palestinian Arabs; To occupy permanently Judea and Samaria, Gaza and the Golan Heights; and to eventually expand further into Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and parts of Egypt to form a “Greater Israel.”
We don’t understand how any sincere American Christian can support what amounts to “The Gambino Crime Family,” and whose leaders draw favorable comparisons with Meyer Lansky, Lucky Luciano, John Gotti and “Murder Incorporated.”
Timothy Moore
Potlatch