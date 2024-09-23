Letters to the Editor

Argument for divestment at WSU
WSU references “Rosenberger v. Rector & Visitors of the University of Virginia” (1995) to justify its “Institutional Neutrality.” This case establishes that public universities cannot favor or suppress specific viewpoints, ensuring a free exchange of ideas. However, to truly avoid favoring a viewpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintain neutrality, WSU must divest from companies that profit from Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. That occupation has been designated by the UN as a violation of international law and includes elements of apartheid.
Maintaining investments in companies that benefit from Israeli occupation and warfare is not a neutral act. By supporting entities profiting from these activities, WSU is endorsing the occupation and the associated human rights abuses, thus aligning its financial interests with a specific political stance and against human rights. True neutrality requires removing the university’s financial support for any illegal or unethical practices, especially those condemned by international law.
Divestment would not constitute taking a side in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Rather, it is an act that brings WSU closer to their goal of “Institutional Neutrality” by not profiting off human rights violations. It aligns with WSU’s ethical responsibility to uphold universal human rights. Continuing to invest in these companies tarnishes the university’s moral standing, contradicting the principles of equality and justice.
WSU’s policy also allows for exceptions in cases that affect the broader university community. Divestment from companies profiting from warfare and occupation directly impacts the university’s integrity and ethical standards. Those students with other choices may choose institutions that pay more than lip service to their ethics.
Divestment is essential for WSU to truly uphold its values and maintain its neutrality.
Beder Bourahmah
Pullman
Dawes is our pick
We’ve known Kathy Dawes for over 20 years, both as a well-loved and highly respected teacher in the Moscow School District and then as a tireless advocate in support of legislation and candidates in the best interest of Idahoans. She is thorough in learning about the situations or issues she works on, considers all reasonable solutions and follows through with action.
She works well with others and is especially skillful at bringing people from all political perspectives together. She has worked with the national organization, Braver Angels, as a facilitator, to bring together people with very different beliefs in conversations about what matters to them most, a skill that the Idaho Legislature sorely needs.
Kathy believes in supporting education, voting rights for all Idahoans, and unlike her opponent, Brandon Mitchell, supports our reproductive and health care rights. Mitchell, on the other hand, agrees with the extreme legislation that limits our health care options and has forced many doctors out of our state.
We are supporting Kathy Dawes for Idaho House seat 6B. We need more legislators like her in our government.
Mac Cantrell and Janice Boughton, MD
Moscow
Parker will help Idaho moderate
The Idaho Republican Party is hardly familiar to me these days ... so far right it’s nearly unrecognizable, thanks to individuals in the extremist ranks. Many recent Idaho legislative actions under the guise of “freedom” are having the opposite effect of placing restrictions on individual rights as well as curtailing local government functions.
Parker is committed to fighting for women’s reproductive rights. Idaho is losing top notch medical practitioners and finding it hard to recruit new medical providers, thanks to strict abortion bans enacted by extremists in the Idaho GOP. Julia’s opponent, Sen. Dan Foreman, wants to end ALL abortions in Idaho, with no exceptions for rape and incest. Extremists also want to ban various contraception methods. In vitro fertilization (IVF), especially vital for couples struggling with infertility issues, could also be on the chopping block. How is it that a small number of mostly male lawmakers continue to enact rules and laws adversely affecting women’s health care? Shouldn’t health care decisions be strictly between women and their physicians?
Idaho’s Senate (and House) needs to moderate ... a lot. Julia Parker wants very much to help make this happen and will stay focused on important issues, avoiding political tit for tat, and promoting civility. She has broad experience working with people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs, from her work as director of nursing at a local care facility to serving as current member of the Moscow City Council.
Please join me in supporting Julia Parker for Senate from District 6 (votejuliaparker.com).
Dan Pierce
Moscow
Mitchell has my support
In response to a letter from Sept. 26 (Clearwater Progress) claiming representative Brandon Mitchell is taking away our freedoms and right because of how he voted on certain bills. I see things differently. Let me share my thoughts on the following bills.
HB710 protects our freedom to choose what our children read in school libraries. Parents can still go to the library and authorize books for their children based on their family values. The rights of parents should always supersede what the schools might think is best for our kids.
HB340 and HB599 protects my freedom to vote by making sure that my vote is not canceled out by an illegal vote. Every illegal vote cancels out one legal vote and erodes trust in our elections.
Bills S1110, SJR 101, H652 and S1377 protect rural Idaho’s freedom to be heard. Currently, our initiative process allows 18 districts to decide what can be placed on a ballot. In Idaho, you can count 18 districts in just three counties and those with the highest population are the ones that have the best chance in passing an initiative (i.e., Prop 1).
Lastly, being part of a Constitutional Republic, means that Brandon Mitchell needs to represent all 52K of his constituents. With that said, no representative can make everyone happy but standing for the majority of their district while maintaining their own values is how our Republic works.
For this and other reasons, I will be voting for Brandon Mitchell to continue as my representative.
Lisa Reynaldo
Kamiah