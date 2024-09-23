Letters to the Editor

Argument for divestment at WSU

WSU references “Rosenberger v. Rector & Visitors of the University of Virginia” (1995) to justify its “Institutional Neutrality.” This case establishes that public universities cannot favor or suppress specific viewpoints, ensuring a free exchange of ideas. However, to truly avoid favoring a viewpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintain neutrality, WSU must divest from companies that profit from Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. That occupation has been designated by the UN as a violation of international law and includes elements of apartheid.

Maintaining investments in companies that benefit from Israeli occupation and warfare is not a neutral act. By supporting entities profiting from these activities, WSU is endorsing the occupation and the associated human rights abuses, thus aligning its financial interests with a specific political stance and against human rights. True neutrality requires removing the university’s financial support for any illegal or unethical practices, especially those condemned by international law.

Divestment would not constitute taking a side in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Rather, it is an act that brings WSU closer to their goal of “Institutional Neutrality” by not profiting off human rights violations. It aligns with WSU’s ethical responsibility to uphold universal human rights. Continuing to invest in these companies tarnishes the university’s moral standing, contradicting the principles of equality and justice.

WSU’s policy also allows for exceptions in cases that affect the broader university community. Divestment from companies profiting from warfare and occupation directly impacts the university’s integrity and ethical standards. Those students with other choices may choose institutions that pay more than lip service to their ethics.

Divestment is essential for WSU to truly uphold its values and maintain its neutrality.

Beder Bourahmah

Pullman

Dawes is our pick

We’ve known Kathy Dawes for over 20 years, both as a well-loved and highly respected teacher in the Moscow School District and then as a tireless advocate in support of legislation and candidates in the best interest of Idahoans. She is thorough in learning about the situations or issues she works on, considers all reasonable solutions and follows through with action.

She works well with others and is especially skillful at bringing people from all political perspectives together. She has worked with the national organization, Braver Angels, as a facilitator, to bring together people with very different beliefs in conversations about what matters to them most, a skill that the Idaho Legislature sorely needs.

Kathy believes in supporting education, voting rights for all Idahoans, and unlike her opponent, Brandon Mitchell, supports our reproductive and health care rights. Mitchell, on the other hand, agrees with the extreme legislation that limits our health care options and has forced many doctors out of our state.

We are supporting Kathy Dawes for Idaho House seat 6B. We need more legislators like her in our government.

Mac Cantrell and Janice Boughton, MD

Moscow