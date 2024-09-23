Letters to the Editor

Parker shares our values

I remember fondly the days when the delegation that represented our district in Boise made decisions that were in our collective best interests. Whether Republican or Democrat, they listened to us and took appropriate action.

That hasn’t been the case recently. Dan Foreman’s representation of this district has been abysmal. For example, we are fortunate to have the University of Idaho here. It is a strong contributor to the economy. It is Idaho’s major research university and offers significant opportunities to people of all ages. As our representative in Boise, one of Foreman’s major concerns should be directing legislation beneficial to the university. He should correspond with university leaders regularly about their needs. Instead, he doesn’t even support basic funding for the university. In addition, Foreman should be interested in providing the best education possible for our young folks. He should be approaching school officials to see what help he can provide. Instead, he opposes funds for public schools. His vote was the only one in opposition to support for school facilities. He opposed money for libraries. This is bizarre behavior from one who is supposed to be helping us.

Fortunately, we have an opportunity to replace Foreman by Julia Parker. Her nursing experience will be a distinguishing asset when dealing with health care issues. She understands the importance of education as it relates to individual opportunity and economic development. Julia Parker shares our values. She will listen to, and represent all members of her district. We need Julia Parker in the Idaho Senate. Please give her your vote.

Shirley Ringo

Moscow

Dawes is clear choice

We are Moscow residents and expressing our support for Kathy Dawes for Idaho House Seat 6B. She can facilitate civil conversations that lead to finding common ground for solving important problems in Idaho to bring Idahoans together!

Kathy Dawes advocates support for public education preschool through university level to assure a uniform and thorough system of public free common schools!

Kathy Dawes advocates reproductive health care. Women should have the fundamental right to make their own decisions without government intervention!

Kathy Dawes supports abolishing H710 returning local library boards and school libraries control of book selection and availability policies!

Kathy’s opponent, Brandon Mitchell, voted against Federal grant support for second and third year preschool programs totaling $12 million! He supports the voucher system taking away funding of public schools. He supports carrying concealed weapons in schools! He voted YES on all abortion bills! He voted NO on Medicaid health care for new mothers. He voted NO on 6 month birth control.

Mr. Mitchell wanted to require citizen initiative petitions to have signatures from all legislative districts. This was determined unconstitutional by the Idaho Supreme Court.

The choice is clear! Vote for Kathy Dawes because she cares about each of us.

Barbara Franano and Bob Spateholts

Moscow

There is no climate crisis

I appreciated Becky Tallent’s Her View on seeking out the truth (Daily News, Sept. 20). It is necessary to check out much of what is highlighted in the mainstream media (MSM) because of hyperbole, distortions and omissions of facts.

Just as the Biden-Harris administration, the MSM and others deceived us on COVID-19 and its cures, they are now deceiving us concerning climate change and its impacts. Historical data indicate that several times in the past, Earth has been warmer than present and it was not caused by mankind. There is excellent evidence that the current warming is primarily caused by changes in cloud cover — Earth albedo, and adiabatic changes in the atmosphere. Some of the scientists, politicians and most of the MSM are lying to us about the probable future effects of Earth’s warming and the Biden-Harris administration is building disastrous economic policies based on these lies. More CO2 is actually benefiting crop production and greening the Earth.

China, which produces three times the CO2 as the U.S., is in the process of building 300 new coal-fired plants. India and many developing countries are recognizing that green energy is not dependable and is often more expensive than fossil fuels. The U.S. is suffering inflation because the Biden-Harris administration is willing to incur huge debt to push uneconomical and undependable green energy. We should only convert to green energy when it is economically and environmentally sound to do so.

The next election will have a major impact on whether we continue these disastrous policies or follow the truth and optimize the use of all our God given energy resources. There is no climate crisis but there is a crisis of gaslighting the public about a hypothesized future climate crisis caused by using the fossil fuels that have allowed us to develop advanced living standards.

Larry Kirkland

Moscow