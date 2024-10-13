Letters to the Editor

Who is he ‘coming after’?

“You go after me, I’m coming after you.” — (Donald Trump, Aug. 5, 2023)

Hey Donald! You talkin’ to me? Or are you threatening judges, witnesses, potential jurors, prosecutors, reporters? Political opponents, election workers, donors, all of the above? All of us? People, are we going to have a democracy or a MOBocracy? When they tell you who they are, believe them. Your vote, your choice.

Steve Swoope

Colfax

Sheriff endorses Skiles

As the elected sheriff for Nez Perce County for the last four years, I know the trials and tribulations of running a sheriff’s office and detention facility. Being the sheriff requires a leader who is willing to lead from the front and stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who wear the badge. The sheriff needs to balance a budget, handle personnel matters, manage jail liabilities and be the head of an agency.

It’s my honor to pledge my full support and endorsement to Sheriff Richie Skiles for his upcoming election in November. He is an honorable man who upholds his oath of office with the highest integrity. He is willing to put himself on the front line and respond shoulder to shoulder when citizens call for help. Sheriff Skiles is a community sheriff who wants to make his community a better place.

Sheriff Skiles and I have attended many trainings together where we were able to build better departments. When the wildfires started in rural parts of our counties, our offices worked diligently to keep citizens safe on both sides of the county line. Sheriff Skiles always has an open door policy for me to talk about issues and concerns that affect both communities. Come Election Day in November, please vote Richie Skiles for Latah County sheriff.

Bryce Scrimsher

Culdesac

Can’t go wrong with Fry

In 2015, I took the Citizens Police Academy where I learned about Moscow’s Community Policing. There were a number of presenters for various topics, not all from the police force. I found three to stand out. James Fry, not then chief of police, was one of them. His sincerity and compassion for this town were evident.

Along with skills, those traits ranked highly with his later being selected as chief. Then I saw him fairly often at Moscow City Council meetings and I had opportunities to speak with him before meetings. I’d run into him around town in the course of his duties. And then there was the very public homicides case still pending trial. We relied on combined resources and leadership of which Chief Fry provided so much.

James routinely sought more training and materials support for his department to enhance their abilities and better protect their lives, and thus, also ours. He wants to help people and our kids to be safe and overcome issues and to ensure a community where we can shine. He has the energy and vision to do more to accomplish this. He hopes to be elected sheriff to expand doing this.

In all ways I have always been impressed with James Fry. His integrity is beyond reproach. His experience is solid. Check his website; it’s a stellar resume. I wouldn’t hesitate to trust my life to him, as an officer or the guy who happens to be there when you’re in a pickle.

You can’t go wrong voting for James Fry. I’d encourage you to do so.

Victoria Seever

Moscow

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in reality?

The descent of America? “The Handmaid’s Tale” looks possible under Project 2025.

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman

Idaho’s politics suck